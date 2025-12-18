ISD Names Tony Morgott President to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Warehouse automation systems integrator promotes 36-year industry veteran to top leadership position

WIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WIXOM, MI – ISD (Integrated Systems Design), a warehouse automation systems integrator with more than 60 years of experience, today announced the promotion of Tony Morgott to President, effective immediately. Morgott will oversee all ISD departments and operations as the company positions itself for accelerated growth.Morgott brings 36 years of material handling and automation experience to his new role. His career with Andersen Material Handling and ISD began in 1989 as an Account Representative. He later served as Sales Manager before dedicating his career fully to systems and automation integration."Tony played a major role in creating our systems division, which ultimately evolved into ISD," said Tom Campau, CEO. "His leadership has been fundamental to our success over the past 15 years. As we position ISD for its next phase of growth, Tony's deep operational knowledge and customer-first approach make him the right leader to take us forward."Under Morgott's leadership, ISD has delivered automated material handling solutions that help customers solve complex operational challenges. His hands-on approach to systems integration and commitment to data-driven automation strategies align with ISD's OptimalOps-Process ™ framework."ISD has built a strong foundation over the past 15 years," Morgott said. "We're ready to expand our reach and continue delivering measurable results for customers who need to increase throughput, reduce labor costs, and optimize their operations."ISD serves diverse industries including retail, automotive, ecommerce, third-party logistics (3PL), aerospace, electronics, food and beverage, and wholesale distribution. The company's OEM-agnostic approach and data-driven methodology have helped customers reduce labor requirements by up to two-thirds and floor space by up to 75 percent.The company manufactures and integrates the UltraStore Mid-Load ASRS , UltraBatch Dynamic Batch Picking Workstation, and UltraSert Document Printer and Inserter systems. ISD also designs and implements complete warehouse automation solutions incorporating ASRS, robotics, conveyor systems, sortation equipment, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), warehouse software, order fulfillment, manufacturing and assembly technologies.Morgott's promotion reflects ISD's commitment to sustained growth and operational excellence as demand for warehouse and manufacturing automation continues to increase across North America.About ISD - Integrated Systems DesignIntegrated Systems Design is a comprehensive systems integrator of automated solutions for warehouses, manufacturing, distribution centers, retail, assembly, and wholesale applications, improving processes and productivity while reducing operational costs. Whether providing consulting services to meet current issues or developing future scalable plans to address industry challenges, ISD creates value by designing systems to our clients' specific requirements.ISD expertise ranges from handling, storing, and picking pieces (eaches), cases, pallets, build lines, and special or custom handling solutions. Products and services include: automatic storage and retrieval (ASRS), conveyors, AMRs, robotics, batch stations, shuttles, pick-to-light, carousels, vertical lift modules (VLMs), sortation systems, truck loading/unloading systems, controls, and software (including inventory management, WCS, WMS, MES, and ERP).

ISD Overview Video

