Relaunch of the Denver HubSpot User Group and Upcoming In-Person Event in Downtown Denver

The Denver chapter of the HubSpot User Group (HUG) is relaunching – stronger, more connected, and with exciting new sponsorship backing.

The Denver HUG will once again become the go-to place for Denver area HubSpot admins to connect, learn, and grow together. We can't wait to get the community back together and thriving.” — Dustin Brackett, CEO + Founder of HIVE Strategy

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Denver chapter of the HubSpot User Group (HUG) is relaunching – stronger, more connected, and with exciting new sponsorship backing. As part of this revival, we’re pleased to announce the upcoming in-person event: “Getting More from HubSpot’s Smart CRM: How to Customize the CRM Like a Pro”, scheduled for Wednesday, December 10, 2025.About the RelaunchThe Denver HUG has long been a meeting ground for marketing, sales, and service professionals who use HubSpot and want to deepen their skills, share tactics, and build community. With evolving CRM needs, rising sophistication of HubSpot’s platform, and a vibrant local ecosystem of agencies and technologists, now is the ideal time to reinvigorate the group.This relaunch is backed by three powerhouse sponsors: Supered – A modern end-to-end process enablement tool for HubSpot users — equipping revenue teams where they work, while they work, and when they need it. By embedding playbooks, processes, and training directly into HubSpot, Supered helps teams adopt best practices faster, eliminate friction in the CRM, and turn every rep into a process-driven powerhouse.￼ Sinch – A global communications platform whose integration with HubSpot enables SMS, MMS, WhatsApp, and RCS campaigns from within the CRM. Their vision aligns tightly with boosting CRM-driven engagement. ￼ HIVE Strategy – A Diamond HubSpot Solutions Partner specializing in custom integrations, growth marketing and advanced HubSpot development. Their local presence and HubSpot mastery make them perfect ally for the Denver HUG community. ￼With their support, the Denver HUG will expand its format, content, and community reach – offering bi-monthly events, free food, free drinks, and invaluable networking and learning opportunities.🗓️ Featured Event – Getting More from HubSpot’s Smart CRM: How to Customize the CRM Like a Pro🎤 Speaker: Kristen Cortez, Senior Product Manager at HubSpot🗓️ Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025🕟 Time & Location: 5:30pm - 7:30pm at Oskar Blues (1624 Market St. Denver, CO 80202)✅ Agenda Highlights:• What is Smart CRM and what will it look like in 2026?• Recap of CRM features launched at INBOUND25• Ways to customize your HubSpot Smart CRM• Top betas to take advantage of today• How to use AI to surface important info, flag issues or missing data, and share insights about critical CRM data• CRM actionable insights & next best actionsThe event is completely free and open to everyone. Food and drinks are included! Registration is now open via the HubSpot Events page. (See link below.)Why Attend / Who Should AttendThis event is ideal for:• HubSpot administrators, operations leads and CRM owners• Marketing, sales or service leaders leveraging HubSpot for growth• Agencies, consultants and integrators based in Colorado• Anyone wanting practical, advanced strategies to get more from their HubSpot investmentWhether you are building pipelines for the first time, or you’re running enterprise-level HubSpot portals, you’ll walk away with actionable insights, connections to like-minded professionals in Denver, and a roadmap for next-level CRM optimization.Supporting the CommunityBy rallying local professionals around a refreshed Denver HUG, we aim to build a vibrant ecosystem of HubSpot users and experts in the Rockies. Our sponsors are committed not just to promoting their products, but to fueling shared learning, best-practice exchange, and collective growth.We encourage attendees to bring their current pain-points, questions, and aspirations to the table. Expect hands-on learning, real problem-solving and a strong local network of peers.Registration & Contact➡️ Join the Denver HubSpot User Community at https://events.hubspot.com/denver ➡️ Register for the December 10th event at https://events.hubspot.com/events/details/hubspot-denver-presents-getting-more-from-hubspots-smart-crm-how-to-customize-the-crm-like-a-pro ➡️ Join the Denver HubSpot User LinkedIn Group at https://www.linkedin.com/groups/3913328/ For inquiries about future events, sponsorship opportunities, or speaking slots, please contact:Dustin Brackett at dustin@hivestrategy.com or 303-558-6211We look forward to seeing you in December and to building a thriving HubSpot community here in Denver.# # #

