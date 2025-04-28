Surgical Solutions Named 2025’s Top Sterile Processing Services Provider by Healthcare Business Review

BUFFALO GROVE , IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surgical Solutions, a leader in outsourced sterile processing services , has been recognized as the Top Sterile Processing Services Provider of 2025 by Healthcare Business Review. This national recognition highlights Surgical Solutions’ leadership, innovation, and trusted performance in the fast-evolving field of sterile processing.Healthcare Business Review reaches a highly engaged audience of over 124,000 healthcare executives, including 45,000 print subscribers and nearly 279,000 monthly digital readers. After a comprehensive review by a panel of C-level executives, industry experts, and editors, Surgical Solutions stood out for its commitment to safety, efficiency, and outcomes that directly impact patient care.“Being named the top provider in our space is an incredible honor,” said Kirk Leonardelli, CEO of Surgical Solutions. “It reinforces our belief that high-quality sterile processing is mission-critical to healthcare delivery—and we’re proud to be part of the movement elevating sterile processing as a cornerstone of patient safety.”The featured article highlights how Surgical Solutions partners with hospitals and health systems across the country to streamline sterile processing operations, increase OR uptime, and deliver consistent, reliable service. Read the full article here: https://www.healthcarebusinessreview.com/surgical-solutions In addition to this recognition, Healthcare Business Review has also named Surgical Solutions to its list of Top Healthcare Facility Management Services Providers of 2025—another nod to the company’s broader impact on healthcare operations.To learn more about how Surgical Solutions helps healthcare providers improve surgical support services, visit www.surgical-solutions.com About Surgical Solutions:Surgical Solutions is a national provider of sterile processing and healthcare facility support services. By offering expert management, staffing, and process optimization, the company helps hospitals and surgery centers reduce costs, boost efficiency, and ensure high-quality care. Learn more at www.surgical-solutions.com

