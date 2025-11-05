Upside Drinks Sets New Standard with World’s Largest Alcohol-Free Beverage Selection of Over +2500 Products.

Upside Drinks: Canada’s largest alcohol-free store

Canada’s fastest-growing alcohol-free online retailer reports record growth, national media acclaim and a new West Coast warehouse to meet rising demand.

Our mission is simple: to make alcohol-free options as accessible, exciting, and celebrated as traditional drinks.” — Simon Poulin

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upside Drinks Canada’s largest alcohol-free beverage retailer , is redefining the drinking experience by offering more than 2,500 non-alcoholic wines, beers, spirits, and cocktails. With consumer demand for alcohol-free alternatives accelerating, Upside Drinks has quickly emerged as a national leader, expanding both its retail and wholesale networks.Co-founder Simon Poulin was recognized as one of Maclean’s Top 40 Nation Makers 2025, a list celebrating standout artists, athletes, politicians, and entrepreneurs shaping the future of Canada.Upside Drinks was ranked #12 out of 400 in The Globe and Mail’s Canada’s Top Growing Companies 2025. Poulin is also a finalist in the Arista 2025 Awards in the category “Young Entrepreneur – Business Growth of Québec” (announcement on October 15).“Our mission is simple: to make alcohol-free options as accessible, exciting, and celebrated as traditional drinks,” said Simon Poulin, Co-Founder & CEO of Upside Drinks. “We are proud to be leading this shift in drinking culture, not only by offering unmatched variety, but also by supporting bars, restaurants, hotels, and retailers to adapt to consumer demand.”Canada’s Leading Alcohol-Free Retailer Expands NationwideIn addition to its consumer platform, Upside Drinks launched its B2B non-alcoholic beverage distribution platform in September and is already growing rapidly, partnering with hospitality groups and retailers across Québec and Canada. The company’s ability to deliver both variety and fast shipping has positioned it as the go-to partner for businesses seeking to diversify their beverage programs.“We started out by serving individuals, and within just three years built one of the fastest-growing consumer platforms in the category,” says Simon Poulin, Founder of Upside Drinks. “Our next mission is to work hand-in-hand with bars, restaurants and hotels to bring great non-alcoholic options everywhere. Gen Z isn’t about getting drunk, they’re about mindful drinking, and we’re here to meet that demand.”West Coast Warehouse Fuels National GrowthAs part of its next growth phase, Upside Drinks is expanding its logistics network to the West Coast, ensuring 1–2 day delivery across Canada. This move is part of the company’s broader vision: to make alcohol-free options accessible to everyone, everywhere in the country.“Our goal is to shift the paradigm,” added Poulin. “Alcohol-free beverages shouldn’t be a compromise - they should be celebrated. We want to create a culture where choosing not to drink is just as exciting and social as having a traditional glass of wine or beer. And the best part: no hangover, and you wake up with a clear mind.Media outlets such as The Globe and Mail, Maclean’s, La Presse, Rythme FM, and 98.5 FM have already featured Upside Drinks’ story, underscoring the brand’s rapid growth and cultural relevance. With its combination of scale, quality, and consumer insight, Upside Drinks is now setting its sights on international expansion.About Upside DrinksUpside Drinks is Canada’s largest alcohol-free store, offering more than 2,500 non-alcoholic wines, beers, spirits, and cocktails. Located in Québec, the company is on a mission to redefine drinking culture by making alcohol-free options accessible to all Canadians. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada, Upside Drinks is expanding its retail and wholesale networks to meet the growing demand across North America.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.