Scoop Announces AI-Enabled Field Service Management Platform for Clean Energy Companies

The clean energy revolution isn’t slowing down—U.S. solar has exploded 8,500% since 2010, proving resilience beats regulation.

The companies thriving today are the ones that invested early in adaptable, modular operations. Scoop is how they did it.” — Babak Sardary

UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scoop , a provider of field service management (FSM) software , today announced the expansion of its AI-driven platform designed to support clean energy and electrification companies in improving operational efficiency and managing business growth.As the U.S. solar and electrification industries adapt to changes in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), workforce availability, and net metering policies, many organizations are exploring technology solutions to maintain competitiveness. From 2010 to 2023, U.S. solar capacity increased from 2.1 gigawatts to 85 gigawatts, illustrating the sector’s continued growth and resilience.Electricity demand in the United States is projected to rise by approximately 25 percent by 2030. The increase is expected to be driven by the electrification of transportation, the expansion of data centers, and broader adoption of electric vehicles and heating systems. This forecast highlights the need for tools that help companies manage higher project volumes and more complex operations efficiently.AI Tools to Streamline OperationsScoop’s platform introduces new automation features and configurable workflows that help clean energy firms manage field service operations, reporting, and subcontractor coordination. The company states that the technology is designed to improve visibility across teams, reduce manual tasks, and enhance compliance tracking.Key platform capabilities include:Customizable workflows: Enable organizations to adapt processes for sectors such as EV charging, battery storage, and operations and maintenance services.AI-assisted scheduling and reporting: Reduce administrative workload and allow field teams to manage more projects with existing resources.Integrated contractor management: Provide external partners and subcontractors with secure access to standardized digital checklists, documents, and workflows.Industry ApplicationsSunlight Solar, a California-based engineering, procurement, and construction firm, implemented Scoop’s FSM platform to increase its project capacity from 20 to 120 installations per month. According to the company, the growth was achieved without additional staff, largely through improved automation and coordination.“Automation and AI are transforming how field service teams operate,” said Babak Sardary, CEO of Scoop. “Our approach emphasizes adaptable systems that allow companies to stay agile as policies and market conditions evolve.”About ScoopScoop provides field service management software for service organizations operating in solar, EV charging infrastructure, wind operations and maintenance (O&M), battery storage, telecommunications, and related industries. The company’s platform is currently in use across more than 250,000 job sites in 14 countries.

