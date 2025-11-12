North Pole Nights Holiday Celebration Returns to Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park

North Pole Nights, the immersive holiday experience at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park, returns on November 28 and runs on select dates through December 31.

We love the holiday season at Gilroy Gardens and can’t wait to welcome kids and families to our sparkling winter wonderland!” — Hoa Minh Le, President & General Manager, Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park

GILROY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Pole Nights , the immersive holiday experience at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park, returns on November 28 and runs on select dates through December 31, 2025. During this magical holiday celebration, guests of all ages stroll through a wintry wonderland to enjoy beloved holiday traditions, live musical shows, festive food and drinks, and twinkling light displays throughout the park.New this year is Lunch with Santa, an exclusive experience that includes early access into the park for a special storytime, fun Christmas activity, and a delicious lunch—with Santa Claus himself! This exciting opportunity is available only on Saturdays and Sundays (November 29 through December 21) from 11:30am – 1:00pm. Adults pay $29.99 plus sales tax each, and kids 12 and under eat FREE (with paid adult). Note this is an add-on experience with limited availability; advance reservations are required, and regular park admission must be purchased separately.Returning by popular demand (for one weekend only) is the all-you-can-eat Holiday Feast, a traditional Roast Turkey and Honey Baked Ham dinner with all the trimmings including Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Spinach Salad, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, and Christmas Sprinkles Brownies for dessert. Available only on December 20 and 21, the Holiday Feast has three seating times at 5:00, 6:00 and 7:00pm and will include a private show during mealtime. Pricing is $29.99 plus sales tax for adults and FREE for kids 12 and under (with paid adult). Note this is an add-on experience with limited availability; advance reservations are required, and regular park admission must be purchased separately.At the heart of North Pole Nights at Gilroy Gardens is the enchanting live musical production The Magic of Santa, performed several times each evening at the Lakeside Amphitheater. This joyful show introduces audiences to festive characters like Rudy the Polar Bear, Skitter the Mouse, and Tinsel the Christmas Tree as families sing and dance along to help uncover each character’s holiday wish and share in the wonder of the season.Throughout the park, Santa’s playful elves keep the holiday spirit alive with music, laughter, and plenty of mischief. Young guests can visit Santa in his cozy Workshop, where he’ll be greeting children and posing for photos. Little ones can also pen their holiday wishes and send them straight to the North Pole from special on-site post office stations.North Pole Nights also offers a variety of magical seasonal activities for the whole family. Guests can lace up ice skates to glide under the stars, take a spin on Rudy’s Road Trip, or hop aboard Tinsel’s Groove Train for a dance-filled ride through the redwoods. Interactive holiday fun abounds, from baking cookies with Mrs. Claus to marching with teddy bears, catching the lively North Pole Live Tonight talk show, and giggling at elves scrambling to fix mixed-up presents in The Sleigh Slip-Up.As guests wander through the park’s beautifully landscaped gardens, they’ll be immersed in dazzling displays featuring hundreds of thousands of sparkling lights—including the 100-foot North Pole Light Tunnel, where synchronized music and lights create a truly magical holiday experience.Festive food and drinks can be found around the park: hot chocolate in a whimsical souvenir cup, mulled apple cider, peppermint soft-serve, and specialty mocktails and cocktails.North Pole Nights at Gilroy Gardens is open on select dates from November 28 through December 31, 2025. The park will also host a special New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31, starting at 4:00pm and ending with a fireworks show at midnight.Discount tickets and memberships can be purchased online at GilroyGardens.org . Single-visit tickets range from $45 to $50 online. Admission to North Pole Nights is FREE for all Gilroy Gardens 2025 and 2026 Premium Members (who can also bring a friend for FREE on Fridays).For a limited time, guests can purchase Gilroy Gardens 2026 Premium Memberships for just $99 each, which is tax deductible. Premium Members also enjoy unlimited FREE admission, FREE parking, all signature events, and other exclusive benefits for the rest of 2025 and all of 2026.About Gilroy Gardens Family Theme ParkGilroy Gardens Family Theme Park is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and California’s only horticultural theme park. Founded by Michael Bonfante, the park offers a unique family experience centered around trees and plants with an emphasis on local history. The park features over 40 rides and attractions and more than 10,000 trees, including the world-famous Circus Trees, as well as signature and special events throughout the year. Gilroy Gardens is celebrating 25 years of learning, love and laughter in 2025. For more information, visit GilroyGardens.org.

