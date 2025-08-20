Say 'Aloha' to Summer at the Gilroy Gardens Labor Day Luau (Aug 30, 31 & Sept 1)

Three days of tropical music, hula dancers, fire-knife shows, and Hawaiian-inspired cuisine.

GILROY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park is celebrating the end of summer with a tropical twist during the three-day Labor Day Luau on August 30, 31, and September 1.Visitors to the park will enjoy live Polynesian music and entertainment, including hula dancers and thrilling fire-knife performances—in addition to the park’s rides, water slides, outdoor roller rink, and other attractions—all included with regular park admission.Families can also indulge in a delicious Island Feast at the secluded Creekside Terrace for an additional fee. This all-you-can-eat buffet includes Hawaiian-inspired dishes, from Kalua Pulled Pork and Garlic Shrimp to Tofu Poke, Macaroni Salad, and Teriyaki Pineapple, plus Haupia Coconut Pudding for dessert and unlimited beverages. Reservations are required, and capacity is limited. There are three meal seatings per day at 11:30am, 1:00pm, and 2:30pm.Labor Day Weekend is also part of the Gilroy Gardens “Salute to Heroes” celebration. To honor military and first responder heroes, all active-duty military, veterans, police, fire, EMTs, and ER professionals receive FREE admission and can purchase 69% off tickets for up to six guests.Gilroy Gardens Premium Members get free admission to the Labor Day Luau. 2026 Premium Memberships are now on sale and include unlimited admission, free parking, and other membership benefits for the rest of 2025 and all of 2026.The Labor Day Luau at Gilroy Gardens is open from 10:00am to 6:00pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, August 30, 31 and September 1, 2025. Discounted admission tickets, Memberships, and other items can be purchased online at www.gilroygardens.org/labor-day . The Island Feast and roller skate rentals are available for an additional fee.###About Gilroy Gardens Family Theme ParkGilroy Gardens Family Theme Park is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and California’s only horticultural theme park. Founded by Michael Bonfante, the park offers a unique family experience centered around trees and plants with an emphasis on local history. The park features over 40 rides and attractions and more than 10,000 trees, including the world-famous Circus Trees, as well as signature and special events throughout the year. Gilroy Gardens is celebrating 25 years of learning, love and laughter in 2025. For more information, visit GilroyGardens.org

