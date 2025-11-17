Register Now for MLTI’s “Maine Winter Classic” Student Event in March

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Learning Through Technology Team is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 2026 Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) Maine Winter Classic, scheduled for March 2-6, 2026.

This week-long, asynchronous event offers an engaging, game-based learning experience for students across Maine. Participants “travel” across the state on a virtual gameboard, completing tasks, earning tokens, and exploring topics such as computer science, digital citizenship, digital design, and gamification. The flexible format enables educators to participate at their own pace, while providing students with meaningful opportunities to develop digital skills in a fun and collaborative way.

Key Details and Registration

Register here for the 2026 MLTI Maine Winter Classic.

Registration window: now through January 5, 2026

Cost: free

Who can participate: grades 3-12 in MLTI school administrative units

Note: Please register by January 5, 2026, to ensure that your classroom receives its event materials, including MLTI Winter Classic T-shirts for all participants, before the event week. Later registrations are accepted, but materials cannot be guaranteed.

Educators who are interested in learning more before registering are invited to peruse overview materials and support resources from past years to get a sense of what to expect and the kinds of classroom connections available.

Office Hours

Educators planning to be at the 2026 MLTI Maine Winter Classic are encouraged to attend a live office hour session or watch a recorded session prior to the event.

Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 7:45 a.m. – newcomer session (recorded) – Zoom link

Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. – returning participant session (recorded) – Zoom link

Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 7:45 a.m. – for all participants (non-recorded) – Zoom link

Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. – for all participants (non-recorded) – Zoom link

Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 4 p.m. – for all participants (non-recorded) – Zoom link

For more information about the 2026 MLTI Maine Winter Classic or other MLTI student conferences, please contact Bethany Billinger, Maine DOE MLTI Project Manager, at bethany.billinger@maine.gov.