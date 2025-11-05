Carl Fischer Begins NE Mini Tour in Patchogue NY, Scranton PA, & Brooklyn, NY with Guest Appearance in Huntington, NY

Tickets available now for Carl Fischer live at 89 North

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and longtime member of the Billy Joel Band, Carl Fischer, is bringing his music back to the Northeast this week with a four-day mini tour starting Thursday, November 6 . Joined by his group, Organic Groove Ensemble, Fischer will perform in ,Patchouge, NY , Scranton PA, and Brooklyn, NY, along with a special guest appearance at The Paramount in Huntington, NY, with fellow Billy Joel bandmate Mike DelGuidice.“It is always great playing with my band,” Fischer says. “These are not just world-class musicians but long-time friends. I am excited to bring the music back home and reconnect with audiences across the region.”The tour opens Thursday, November 6, at 89 North Music Venue in Patchogue, NY, featuring guest saxophonist John Scarpulla. On Saturday, November 8 , Carl Fischer and Organic Groove Ensemble will perform at Ale Mary’s at The Bittenbender in Scranton, PA, a live music venue set in a historic downtown building. The run concludes Sunday, November 9 , at Fischer’s long-running Brooklyn residency at Lundy Bros., where audiences can expect an evening of soulful jazz, great food, and community energy.In between those dates, Fischer will make a special guest appearance on Friday, November 7, at The Paramount in Huntington, NY, with vocalist, Pianist and fellow Billy Joel bandmate Mike DelGuidice. “It’s always fun hanging and playing with Mike and his wonderful band on top of a lot of laughs. Mike is a force of nature for sure.”The Organic Groove Ensemble lineup for this tour includes some of Fischer’s longest-standing collaborators, including organist Ron Oswanski, guitarist Jeff Barone, who has composed new music exclusively for this run and drummer Marko Marcinko. Collectively, they bring over two decades of musical chemistry to the stage.Tour DatesDate Venue Location DetailsNovember 6 at 89 North in Patchogue, NY (Carl Fischer's Organic Groove Ensemble featuring special guest saxophonist John Scarpulla)November 7 at The Paramount in Huntington, NY (Special Guest Appearance with Mike DelGuidice)November 8 at Ale Mary’s in Scranton, PA (Carl Fischer's Organic Groove Ensemble)November 9 at Lundy Bros. in Brooklyn, NY (Carl Fischer's Organic Groove Ensemble)About Carl FischerCarl Fischer is an internationally acclaimed trumpeter, composer, educator, and member of the Billy Joel Band. He also leads Organic Groove Ensemble, a genre-crossing jazz group approaching its 25th anniversary in 2026, known for its creative energy and vibe, as well as three other bands he fronts when not on tour with Billy Joel.

