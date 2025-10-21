Carl Fischer Returns as Artist in Residence for Third Semester at University of Central Florida  Orlando, FL

Carl Fischer performing live as a part of the Billy Joel Band Carl Fischer backstage after performing live with Billy Joel at the Grammy Awards

ST PETERSBURG, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carl Fischer Returns as Artist in Residence for Third Semester at University of Central Florida , Orlando, FLRenowned musician and educator Carl Fischer (multi-instrumentalist and member of the Billy Joel Band) returns to UCF’s School of Performing Arts, where he will continue his work with the acclaimed Flying Horse Big Band. Fischer's residency this semester will have him mentoring trumpet students, teaching private lessons, and guiding jazz studies majors as they prepare for a by-invitation performance at the prestigious collegiate jazz festival hosted by Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, this January 2026.“It is my pleasure to see these students move north to New York City, to experience the energy of that city and feel the impact of the Jazz at Lincoln Center," said Fischer. "I'm thrilled to see my old friend, Mr. Marsalis, continuing his vision and leading JALC to become the unparalleled jazz institution it is today. Just this past semester, I had the privilege of adjudicating at the Essentially Ellington Festival here in Florida, and I was honored to perform as a guest soloist for the Flying Horse Big Band’s closing concert. The progress these students have made is inspiring."Fischer is particularly excited about his collaboration with UCF’s own Professor Jeff Rupert, an extraordinary saxophonist and catalyst behind the program. “Jeff and I go way back. We were both part of Maynard Ferguson’s band. It’s a beautiful thing to see his students, many of whom have gone through this program, out there playing and making great music,” Fischer shared.Fischer's involvement at UCF extends beyond his work with the Flying Horse Big Band. He will continue to coach trumpet students, placing a strong emphasis on jazz education while fostering a deeper appreciation for all forms of music. As he reflects on his own musical journey, Fischer is proud to honor the legacy of his late friend, the renowned trumpet virtuoso Dan Miller, who played a pivotal role in establishing UCF's esteemed Jazz Trumpet Studio.“Dan Miller laid the foundation for the UCF Jazz Trumpet Studio, and I am honored to help keep it moving forward. We are building a program that allows students to connect with America’s music—jazz—and share the joy and beauty of this incredible art form. It’s a privilege to be a part of this powerhouse teaching roster at UCF," Fischer said.Fischer’s residency underscores UCF’s dedication to cultivating the next generation of jazz talent and enhancing its reputation as a hub for excellence in music education.

