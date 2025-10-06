S Hotels Jamaica Earns Top Honors for Both Montego Bay and Kingston Properties at World Travel Awards

Matthew Beaubrun accepted the award on behalf of S Hotels Jamaica, pictured with Graham Cooke, Founder of the World Travel Awards.

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S Hotels Jamaica has achieved a dual victory at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony 2025, held in Saint Lucia. The brand's two flagship properties were recognized as the best in the nation, underscoring S Hotels' position as a leader in sophisticated Jamaican hospitality. S Hotel Montego Bay was once again crowned “Jamaica's Leading Hotel 2025,” a distinction it has held since 2022. Meanwhile, S Hotel Kingston continued its legacy as “Jamaica's Leading Business Hotel 2025,” marking 16 consecutive years of recognition.“Receiving these honors for both Montego Bay and Kingston is a proud moment for us,” said Christopher Issa, CEO and Chairman of the S Hotel Group. “They reflect our ongoing mission to celebrate Jamaican culture through an elevated guest experience, whether guests are traveling for business or leisure.”The ceremony itself reinforced Jamaica’s global tourism standing, with the island also triumphing as Caribbean's Leading Destination, Caribbean's Leading Cruise Destination, and home to Caribbean's Leading Tourist Board and Caribbean's Leading Airport (Sangster International Airport).Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, said: “Our winners are stellar examples of tourism excellence, and I congratulate each and every one for helping to raise the collective benchmark across the region.”WTA was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the WTA brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.S Hotels Jamaica continues to set the standard for luxury travel by offering guests a truly authentic, yet highly refined, Jamaican experience at two distinct, world-class locations.###

