Digital Samba Unveils Europe’s Free Alternative to Zoom at Web Summit 2025

Robert Strobl, CEO, Digital Samba SL

Built and hosted entirely in the EU, Digital Samba Free brings privacy-first, no-sign-up video calls to everyone — launched live at Europe’s biggest tech event.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Web Summit 2025 in Lisbon, Digital Samba announces the public launch of its video calling software Digital Samba, a fully hosted video conferencing service built in Europe as an alternative to Zoom, Microsoft Teams and other big tech platforms. The free product is designed to deliver privacy, simplicity, and sovereignty — no tracking, no forced sign-ups, and full European hosting.A European Answer to Big TechDigital Samba blends the familiarity of mainstream video-meeting tools with a rigorous layer of data-privacy safeguards. Calls start instantly in any modern browser — no account required, no downloads, and no need to enter a credit card.Key features include:- End-to-end encryption (E2EE): available for one-to-one and multi-participant calls.- EU-only hosting: all infrastructure and data processing in Europe, with EU-owned sub-processors.- Scheduling: built-in capabilities for planning and sharing sessions.- Clean, minimal interface: familiar controls including screen sharing, mute/unmute, video on/off, whiteboards, document library, breakout rooms, live transcription and chat.- No tracking, no profiling: Digital Samba does not monetise free users’ data and carries no advertising.This new offering is powered by Digital Samba's Embedded product line, which will continue to exist alongside the free offering, and caters to SaaS platforms and governments looking to easily integrate and adapt, fully white-label, pre-built and customisable video conferencing via API.Why Launch at Web Summit?Web Summit is Europe’s premier technology conference — the ideal stage to introduce Digital Samba to a global tech audience, press, instructors, open source developers, and privacy advocates. By launching during Web Summit, Digital Samba seeks to broaden its visibility, invite user feedback, and accelerate adoption across the continent. The company hopes to spark a shift — giving users a real choice beyond Silicon Valley’s platforms, and raising the bar for privacy-first communications.“With Digital Samba, we are making a bold statement: people deserve a video platform that respects their data, not exploits it,” said Robert Strobl, CEO of Digital Samba. “We built the free version not as a marketing gimmick, but as a mission: to prove you can deliver excellent video calls — secure, simple, and cloud-native — without compromising on privacy or user dignity. At Web Summit, we invite the world to try it and see that a European alternative is possible.”Availability & Getting StartedAnyone can already enjoy Digital Samba for free directly from the homepage https://www.digitalsamba.com . No registration is required — just a single click to start a video call or generate a meeting link. From November, Digital Samba will add account registration for more advanced scheduling features — also available for free.“Make no mistake - don’t think that because this is a free product it is going to be light on features, it’s not. We have 23 years of experience building video conferencing platforms and we know exactly what users want,” Robert continues. “There’s a common paradigm that if the product is free, then you are the product. We want to make a bold statement and break that paradigm and offer a dignified solution where the user’s privacy is respected.”About Digital SambaDigital Samba is a video conferencing company based in Europe (headquartered in Barcelona), operating since 2003 with a focus on secure, high-quality communications. The company has historically specialised in white-label solutions, powering video services for partners under their own brands. With the public launch of Digital Samba, it aims to bring its privacy-first approach directly to users. Digital Samba is fully independent and bootstrapped, and is committed to data sovereignty, usability, and transparency.

