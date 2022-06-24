Submit Release
Digital Samba Named the Best Overall Video Conferencing Solution of 2022

Digital Samba's video conferencing software won the 2022 Best Overall Video Conferencing Solution RemoteTech Breakthrough Award.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Samba S.L. has announced that its award-winning video conferencing software for meetings, webinars, team collaboration, and education - Samba Live has won the 2022 Best Overall Video Conferencing Solution RemoteTech Breakthrough Award.

RemoteTech is a leading market intelligence company that recognises the world's best technology companies, products, and services that empower remote work globally. Every year, RemoteTech analyses the global remote technology industry to highlight "breakthrough" companies working hard in their field to provide a good product. This year they received over 1,700 nominations.

"We are thrilled to have been awarded the Best Overall Video Conferencing Solution RemoteTech Breakthrough Award. This award shows that we have established our platform as a leading contender in the video conferencing industry. This award wouldn't have been possible without our platform's thousands of loyal customers. They also deserve our thanks." - Robert Strobl, founder and CEO at Digital Samba.

About Digital Samba

Samba Live is the flagship product of Digital Samba, a Spanish software company. Digital Samba has almost 20 years of experience at the cutting-edge of the video communication and virtual collaboration industries. The company's expertise has resulted in a well-received and popular European video conferencing software suite recommended by nearly 90% of users.

Digital Samba maintains GDPR compliance. All customers' data is processed and stored in the EU in accordance with European legislation. Digital Samba's customers include world-renowned companies like Mcdonald's, Deloitte, Ferrari, Raiffeisen Centrobank, American Express and more.

Digital Samba's technology
Samba Live video conferencing platform offers a complete virtual communication solution that caters to a range of communication and collaboration needs. Clients use the platform for daily business meetings, webinars, online learning, application development, etc. Samba Live enables HD-video broadcasting, file and screen sharing, cloud storage, video recording, interactive whiteboard, and more. Customers can easily embed and quickly integrate lag-free video conferencing into their applications with Samba Live's easy-to-understand API.

About RemoteTech Breakthrough
The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards look to recognise excellence in technologies, services, companies and products to enhance the power of remote teams worldwide. The RemoteTech Awards are a chance for technology companies and solutions to receive public recognition for their achievements. The award categories include project management, messaging & communication, team collaboration, virtual events, virtual offices, collaborative design and more.

Anna Dralina
Digital Samba
+34 617 61 74 54
adralina@digitalsamba.com
Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.