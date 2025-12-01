Advanced Digital Automotive Group has been selected to recreate the Motorist Assurance Program (MAP) website, enhancing communication and trust.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Digital Automotive Group Selected to Recreate Motorist Assurance Program Website

Advanced Digital Automotive Group (ADAG) has been selected to redesign the website for the Motorist Assurance Program (MAP), an industry initiative dedicated to fostering trust between vehicle owners and the automotive repair community. The project will deliver a more dynamic, user-friendly platform to help motorists find trusted repair facilities and access educational resources that promote transparency and consistent service standards.

MAP was established more than 25 years ago to bridge the gap between consumers and repair professionals through vehicle inspection, maintenance, and repair standards. Over 22,000 shops participate in MAP’s nationwide network, ensuring that every customer receives clear, consistent, and ethical service recommendations. The redesigned website will highlight MAP’s educational tools, recall lookup system, and “Find My Shop” directory to better connect motorists with certified providers.

“We’re honored to partner with MAP to create a website that strengthens trust between motorists and repair professionals while showcasing the standards that define the automotive service industry,” said Paul Donahue, CEO of Advanced Digital Automotive Group. “Our goal is to build a modern digital platform that reflects MAP’s leadership in promoting integrity and customer confidence.”

Advanced Digital Automotive Group is a digital marketing agency serving the auto repair industry and related organizations. With exclusive-market SEO, paid advertising, and automation tools like Auto Shop AMP, the company helps independent shops and associations grow with clarity and confidence. Learn more about its auto repair digital marketing services. ADAG is headquartered at 4600 140th Ave. North Suite 180 Clearwater, FL 33762.

