Award winning Producer Joel M. Gonzales Bypasses Hollywood, Honors Veterans through ‘Firewatch’

Firewatch Official Poster Art

Gonzales partners with Burn Pits 360, Grunt Style to launch independent rollout of series

LOS ANGELES, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning producer Joel M. Gonzales of Untold Content Group has joined forces with Burn Pits 360 and Grunt Style to launch a national fundraising campaign for his upcoming documentary series, "Firewatch."Prior to this project, Gonzales' developed and co-produced the 2023 SXSW Spotlight Audience Choice winning film, "The Long Game," starring Dennis Quaid and Jay Hernandez.In an effort to bypass traditional Hollywood distribution and ensure Firewatch reaches audiences nationwide, Gonzales and his partners are taking the film’s rollout into their own hands. The goal: to bring this story directly to the public — and to make sure its message is seen and felt where it matters most.To do that, they are launching the Firewatch Finishing Fund Campaign, running from Veteran's Day (Nov. 11) through Giving Tuesday (Dec. 2), aiming to raise $100,000 for final licensing, marketing, and outreach efforts that will fuel the film’s 2026 independent city-to-city premiere and digital release.Firewatch explores the fight for accountability in America’s toxic exposure crisis, following the veterans, advocates, and lawmakers whose relentless efforts — led by Rosie and Le Roy Torres of Burn Pits 360, along with Susan Zeier, Tim Jensen of Grunt Style, Jon Stewart, and Jon Feal — helped drive the passage of the PACT Act and continue to push for reform— underscoring that while progress has been made, the fight is far from over.Supporters can join the movement at givebutter.com/standfirewatch Contributions credited to Burn Pits 360 will direct 10% of donations back to the nonprofit to support continued advocacy for veterans and their families. Organizations, schools, and veteran groups can also form fundraising teams, raising funds not only for Firewatch but also for their own charities or causes. A matching fund sponsorship is being developed to double campaign impact.“Firewatch is more than a film — it’s a movement,” Gonzales said. “It’s a tribute to those who fought not only in uniform but for justice. Working alongside Burn Pits 360 and Grunt Style brings together storytelling, service, and action for a cause that truly matters. Together, we’re making sure their fight — and their voices — are never forgotten.”As part of the partnership, Grunt Style will assist with nationwide media and community outreach to engage veterans and supporters. Organizations and individuals will also have the opportunity to host 20-minute preview screenings and discussions throughout November.###About “Firewatch”Firewatch is the true story of a grassroots movement born around the Torres’ family kitchen table in small-town Texas, that echoed through the halls of Congress, demanding justice for veterans poisoned by toxic exposure — ultimately leading to the passage of the PACT Act, one of the most transformative veterans’ care reforms in modern history, holding negligence accountable and honoring those who sacrificed long after the battles ended. Watch the Firewatch Trailer.About Joel M. Gonzales and Untold Content GroupJoel M. Gonzales is an award-winning producer and founder of Untold Content Group, a film and media company dedicated to socially conscious storytelling that amplifies underrepresented voices that unite advocacy and entertainment to inspire change. He developed and co-produced the feature film The Long Game, which premiered at SXSW, won the Audience Award for Best Narrative Spotlight Film, and ranked #1 on Netflix worldwide in 2024 for three consecutive weeks.About Burn Pits 360Founded by Rosie and Le Roy Torres, Burn Pits 360 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocacy, awareness and accountability for veterans and families affected by toxic exposure. Learn more at BurnPits360.org.About Grunt StyleGrunt Style is a patriotic apparel brand dedicated to supporting military, veteran and first responder communities through apparel, advocacy and national awareness campaigns. Learn more at GruntStyle.com.

