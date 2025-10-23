Burn Pits 360 Invites Public to Attend Hearing in Texas Department of Public Safety v. Capt. Le Roy Torres

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Le Roy Torres, former Texas DPS officer named in lawsuit and co-founder, Burn Pits 360.

Burn Pits 360 invites the public to attend a pivotal court hearing in the case of Texas Department of Public Safety v. Capt. Le Roy Torres.

ROBSTOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burn Pits 360, a national nonprofit advocating for veterans exposed to toxic hazards, is inviting the public to attend a pivotal court hearing in the case of Texas Department of Public Safety v. Capt. Le Roy Torres The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, before the Fifteenth Court of Appeals at the University of Texas School of Law’s Connally Center for Justice in Austin. The session will take place in the Eidman Courtroom, Room 2.306, located at 727 E. Dean Keeton St.The case centers on Capt. Le Roy Torres, a retired U.S. Army Reserve officer and Texas State Trooper who became seriously ill after being exposed to toxic burn pits while deployed in Iraq. After being denied reasonable workplace accommodations, Torres and his wife, Rosie Torres, co-founded Burn Pits 360, a national organization that played a leading role in the passage of the Honoring Our PACT Act, which expands health care and benefits for millions of veterans affected by military toxic exposure.“This is more than a legal case — it’s about justice for thousands of veterans who came home sick from their service and were met with indifference,” said Rosie Torres, executive director and co-founder of Burn Pits 360. “We invite the public, veterans and supporters to stand with us in the courtroom as we continue the fight to protect those who protected us.”The outcome of the appeal could have far-reaching implications for veterans’ employment protections and the recognition of service-connected illnesses nationwide.“This case represents every service member who has been told their sacrifice didn’t matter,” said Capt. Le Roy Torres, co-founder of Burn Pits 360. “We carry the voices of those who can no longer fight for themselves — and we won’t stop until justice is served.”The court has announced that oral arguments will be open to the public and broadcast live on the Fifteenth Court of Appeals’ YouTube channel. Public parking will be available at the San Jacinto Garage (SJG), with access to the Connally Center for Justice from Level 3.Location / Viewing DetailsCase: Texas Department of Public Safety v. Le Roy TorresCourt: Fifteenth Court of Appeals, State of TexasThursday, Nov. 20, 2025 — 1:30 p.m.Eidman Courtroom (Room 2.306) | Connally Center for Justice, University of Texas School of Law | 727 E. Dean Keeton St., Austin, TX 78705Parking: San Jacinto Garage (SJG), Level 3Livestream: Fifteenth Court of Appeals YouTube Channel About Burn Pits 360Founded by Capt. Le Roy and Rosie Torres, Burn Pits 360 is a Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advocacy, research and direct support for veterans and service members exposed to toxic hazards during military service. Through its Captain Le Roy Torres Warrior Support Center in Robstown, Burn Pits 360 provides trauma-informed care, case management and policy advocacy to improve health outcomes for those affected by toxic exposure. For more information, visit www.burnpits360.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.