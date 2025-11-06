Wireless Broadband Alliance Announce Election of Dr. Derek Peterson, CTO of Boingo Wireless, as New Chair

Logo of the Wireless Broadband Alliance Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance Dr Derek Peterson, Chairman of the Wireless Broadband Alliance Cameron Dunn, Co-Chair of the Wireless Broadband Alliance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), the global industry body dedicated to driving seamless and interoperable Wi-Fi experiences across the global wireless ecosystem, has announced the appointment of Dr. Derek Peterson, CTO of Boingo Wireless as Chairman of the WBA Board of Directors; and Cameron Dunn, Assistant Vice President – In Building Solutions at AT&T , as Co-Chair.Dr. Peterson has been an active and influential WBA board member since 2012, serving as Co-Chair before becoming Acting Chair in July 2025. In his new role as Chairman, elected by leaders across the global telecom industry that include wireless carriers and technology providers, Dr. Peterson will draw on his extensive WBA experience and deep wireless expertise to lead the board in advancing WBA’s vision. As CTO at Boingo, Dr. Peterson leads the company’s technical strategy and innovation, pioneering the adoption and deployment of next-generation wireless technologies including 5G, Passpoint, CBRS private networks and Wi-Fi 7. Today Boingo powers the wireless networks at more than 130 airports and transportation hubs, over 70 sports and entertainment venues, more than 100 U.S. military bases, as well as hospitals, hotels, convention centers, office buildings and other properties.Mr. Dunn brings to the Co-Chair role over 25 years of expertise in leading cross-functional teams to ideate, develop, and implement innovative mobile products and services. Throughout his career in mobile telecommunications, he has demonstrated a comprehensive end-to-end vision, successfully driving initiatives from concept to execution in the mobility space. Currently, Mr. Dunn is responsible for the investment strategy, commercial agreements, and alternative technologies for AT&T's US in-building portfolio.Dr. Derek Peterson, Chairman of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, said: “The role of wireless technologies has never been more important. The WBA’s role over the last decade has been instrumental in the widespread adoption of seamless and secure Wi-Fi and the convergence between Wi-Fi and cellular technologies. I’m honored to be elected to Chairman and look forward to leading the board through the next era of connectivity and AI, as we continue to enable collaboration between service providers, technology companies, cities, regulators and enterprises.”Cameron Dunn, Assistant Vice President – In Building Solutions at AT&T, said: “It's an honor to serve as Co-Chair of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, especially in this exciting time of innovation and focus on the convergence of wireless technologies. Across the globe, seamless, secure, and converged connectivity is essential for businesses, communities, and individuals. I look forward to working alongside Dr. Peterson, the WBA board, and our industry partners to advance improvements and enhancement in next-generation wireless experiences everywhere connectivity is needed.”Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, said: “Dr. Peterson has been a driving force in shaping the WBA’s strategy and advancing the Wi-Fi industry over the past decade. His leadership, vision, and technical expertise have been instrumental in strengthening collaboration across our global ecosystem. We are excited to continue working with him as Chairman to further our vision of enabling seamless, secure, and interoperable Wi-Fi experiences worldwide.”The new appointments follow the resignation of previous WBA Chairman JR Wilson, Vice President, Towers, Roaming and In-Building commercial strategy at AT&T in July 2025, following his decision to conclude his journey with AT&T, having made an outstanding contribution to the WBA since 2012.For a complete list of current WBA members, please visit https://wballiance.com/join-us/current-members/ About the Wireless Broadband AllianceWireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is the global organization that connects people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Founded in 2003, the vision of the WBA is to drive seamless, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. The WBA’s mission is to bring together global industry leaders, collaborating to accelerate the development, integration and adoption of next-generation Wi-Fi and wireless technologies to deliver business growth, through innovation, technical and standards development, and real-world deployment programs.Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, 5G, 6G, IoT, Smart Cities, Testing & Interoperability and Policy & Regulatory Affairs.Membership in the WBA includes major operators, service providers, enterprises, hardware and software vendors, and other prominent companies that support the ecosystems from around the world. The WBA Board comprises influential organizations such as Airties, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Boldyn Networks Broadcom, BT, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Comcast, CommScope, HFCL, Intel, Reliance Jio, Telecom Deutschland and Turk Telekom.Follow Wireless Broadband Alliance:

