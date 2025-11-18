Secure I.T. Environments Designs and Builds New Modular Data Centre for Somerset NHS Foundation Trust

Secure I.T. Environments Ltd logo Exterior of the new data centre (Courtesy of Somerset NHS Foundation Trust) Image inside the new data centre (Courtesy of Somerset NHS Foundation Trust)

Expanding on the existing infrastructure and improving resilience with a new 125m2 energy efficient data centre constructed and live in 8 months

.... The Trust now has additional capacity for growth for years to come, which will bring benefits to clinical care by enabling resilient delivery of clinical systems across the county of Somerset.” — Adam Morgan, Deputy CTO at Somerset NHS Foundation Trust

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secure I.T. Environments Ltd (SITE), one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced the handover of its latest external modular data centre project with Somerset NHS Foundation Trust The new 125m2 data centre has been completed for Somerset NHS Foundation Trust and provides an energy efficient disaster recovery facility, ensuring the Trust can continue to deliver resilient services across Somerset and the 1.7 million patient contacts that take place.SITE proposed its external modular data centre solution, which provides a cost-effective and secure way to build new data centres, or extend existing infrastructure to meet the growing demands of on-site IT needs. While the Trust considered cloud solutions, these could not meet the requirements for existing clinical software, or the cost constraints in place. SITE’s modular system can be built rapidly, and this design was designed and live in 8 months.A data centre for all challengesSITE’s modular rooms are a pre-engineered solution, offering a clean and fast construction process, and are perfect for locations where an existing room is not available, or a new building is impractical. The modular system has the highest possible protection including protecting against physical security threats meeting industry standards BS476/ EN1047 and LPS1175 security ratings.The design was divided into three areas: the main IT racks, an electrical plant area, and build area. Working with the Trust, SITE’s design incorporated 20 19” 48U cabinets, configured in two rows of 10 with cold aisle containment, energy efficient UPS systems in N+1 format, as well as GEA Multi-DENCO Energy Efficient DX Freecool air conditioning units, also in N+1 configuration.SITE managed the delivery of all groundworks, mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The delivery of the new facility included a new concrete pad, drainage, power distribution, FK 5-1-12 fire suppression, VESDA detection systems, environmental monitoring, backup generator and fuel tank. Furthermore, the design and specification hardened the data centre against burglary (LPS 1175 SR2 specifications), fire, fire-fighting water, heat, humidity, gases, dust, debris, and unauthorised access. The facilities parameter external security was protected with CCTV, prison mesh anticlimb fencing, security gates and Amcor barriers.Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments, said: “At a time when many organisations are trying to balance the needs of their IT infrastructure with challenging budgets, our modular data centres are making it easier for them to achieve their goals, without compromising on performance. Having previously built a data centre for the Trust at another hospital location we were pleased to work with Somerset NHS Foundation Trust to deliver this new data centre to meet their specific requirements.”Adam Morgan, Deputy Chief Technology Officer at Somerset NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Secure IT have delivered a significant upgrade to the Trust’s Data Centre infrastructure. We were very specific about the design brief and requirements, and it has been a positive project delivering this facility with Secure I.T. Environments. The Trust now has additional capacity for growth for years to come, which will bring benefits to clinical care by enabling resilient delivery of clinical systems across the county of Somerset.”About Secure I.T. Environments LtdSecure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised, and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education, and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation, and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment . To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.

