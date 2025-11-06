Recruitics Launches 'Social at Scale,' Powered by ApplyAnywhere to Transform Social Engagement into Qualified Hires

Recruitics’ Social at Scale redefines how employers hire on social, making it a measurable, performance-driven channel powered by ApplyAnywhere technology.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruitics, a leader in AI-powered talent acquisition, today announced the launch of Social at Scale, a new solution powered by Recruitics’ exclusive technology that makes social media advertising to high-quality talent more accessible and affordable for employers. Social at Scale uses AI and automation to transform social media platforms into measurable, performance-driven hiring channels, empowering employers to reach potential candidates where they already spend their time online.

Social at Scale builds on the success of ApplyAnywhere, Recruitics’ proven technology that allows candidates to apply to any job from any device, anywhere online. This new solution extends those capabilities to the world’s most popular digital environments, unlocking the potential for social media to be a true performance channel for talent acquisition.

“Recruitics has always prioritized solutions that empower employers with data-driven, efficient ways to reach the right talent,” said Adam Stafford, Chief Executive Officer at Recruitics. “Social at Scale is the next step in that mission, transforming social media from a branding tool into a scalable, AI-powered hiring channel that connects people and opportunity.”

From Scrolling to Applying: Making Social Media Work for Hiring

Traditional job boards only reach the small percentage of people actively searching for jobs. Social at Scale unlocks the rest of the talent employers want by bringing AI-powered marketing precision to where talent already lives.

“People don’t go to job boards every day. They go to social media,” said Alex Palma, Chief Product Officer at Recruitics. “Social at Scale meets them there, turning everyday engagement into qualified applicants without forcing them to change platforms.”

Key capabilities include:

• Automates job distribution from live feeds to create branded job ads across platforms like Meta.

• Drives direct applications in-platform, with customizable experiences ranging from quick interest forms to full applications, screener questions, and resume uploads.

• Routes all qualified candidates directly into the employer’s ATS, tracking and measuring every step of the hiring funnel, from cost per click to cost per hire.

Enhancing the experience further with AI-driven screening and qualification features, Recruitics is creating an end-to-end intelligent hiring funnel that converts talent into applicants right inside the digital spaces where people spend their time.

Proven Client Results

Organizations leveraging Social at Scale report stronger results across cost, quality, and applicant conversion as social media becomes a high-performing hiring channel.

Recruitics client highlights include:

• Up to 55% lower Cost Per Applicant (CPA) compared to traditional job boards.

• 20–30% higher applicant qualification rates, driven by AI-enhanced targeting.

• A 67% reduction in mobile apply drop-off, thanks to ApplyAnywhere experiences.

• Campaign activations in days, not weeks, enabling a faster response to hiring demand.

These results demonstrate how Recruitics uses technology and strategic insights to deliver measurable, enterprise-level hiring outcomes using social media platforms.

To learn more about Social at Scale, visit www.recruitics.com/social-at-scale.

About Recruitics

Recruitics is the AI-powered technology platform with data-driven insights that drives successful hiring. Built on proprietary technology, Recruitics enables global talent acquisition and human resources teams to streamline decision-making, reduce hiring friction, improve candidate quality, and drive measurable business results. From the first programmatic job advertising solution to a pioneer in category-defining technology, today, Recruitics is committed to continuous innovation and partners with the world’s leading employers to shape the future of intelligent hiring.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.