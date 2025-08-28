Recruitics Announces Acquisition of Change State LLC to Expand Talent Solutions Platform

Acquisition strengthens Recruitics’ market position and expands platform capabilities

This acquisition accelerates our vision to deliver the most comprehensive, AI-driven recruitment solutions on the market.” — Adam Stafford, CEO of Recruitics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruitics, LLC, a leading platform for AI-powered recruitment marketing and analytics, today announced it has acquired Change State, a recruitment marketing agency and HR technology consultancy. The acquisition strengthens the Recruitics platform with the addition of the innovative Voice by Change State candidate survey tool, broadens the company’s client base through the integration of Change State’s clients, and enhances its expertise with the addition of a team of industry experts.

“This acquisition accelerates our vision to deliver the most comprehensive, AI-driven recruitment solutions on the market,” said Adam Stafford, CEO of Recruitics. “We’re continually evaluating the recruitment marketing, talent acquisition, and broader HR space for opportunities to enhance the platform we’ve built. Change State’s product innovation and strong client relationships fit perfectly and we’re excited to welcome them to Recruitics.”

Founded in 2019, Change State has built a reputation for blending cutting-edge recruitment marketing strategies with deep HR technology expertise to help organizations attract, engage, and secure top talent. Its Voice by Change State product, a survey tool designed to gauge and improve candidate experience, will expand Recruitics’ existing capabilities and offer organizations a powerful new resource to measure and optimize their hiring efforts. Graham Thornton, CEO and co-founder of Change State, has also established himself as a thought leader in the space through 'The Changing State of Talent Acquisition' podcast.

“Joining Recruitics allows us to integrate our solutions and clients within their market leading Recruitics Platform,” said Thornton. “Since bootstrapping Change State in 2019, we've focused on blending innovation with practical HR solutions. We are thrilled to work with Recruitics, a software company that is redefining the future of recruitment marketing. We are confident in their vision and growth strategy as well as the exciting opportunities it opens for our clients and our team.”

The addition of Change State reflects Recruitics’ ongoing commitment to accelerating growth by enhancing the company’s expertise, expanding product offerings, and strengthening client relationships. Previous strategic acquisitions include Jamyr, an end-to-end employer brand video platform, in 2023, and recruitment marketing agency KRT Marketing in 2019. Following the transaction, Change State will operate under the Recruitics brand.

Advisors

The LongBoard Group served as exclusive M&A advisor to Recruitics for the transaction.



About Recruitics

Recruitics delivered the first programmatic job advertising solution and continues to pioneer category-defining technology for end-to-end talent attraction, conversion, and analytics. Recruitics puts AI-powered software tools and data into the hands of industry-leading strategists to improve hiring outcomes for talent acquisition teams worldwide. With a best-in-class platform and a commitment to continuous innovation, Recruitics makes it easy for the world's leading companies to attract and hire exceptional talent. Visit Recruitics on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.