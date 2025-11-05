North Platte Attracts $2 Billion in Development Since 2020; Sees Growth in Agri-Business, Housing, and Retail Sectors

“We have seen remarkable progress here, which has launched our community into a new era of development that should carry on for generations.”

Pictured from left to right: Gary Person, President/CEO, North Platte Area Chamber & Development; Micaela Wuehler, Chair of Lincoln County Commissioners; Brandon Kelliher, Mayor of North Platte; Cassie Condon, Vice President of Operations, North Platte Area Chamber & Development

Successful infrastructure developments in the City of North Platte (pop. 22,549) have assisted in the creation of 1,211 new housing units, 60 retail businesses, and more than 1,000 jobs over the past five years. This week, the Department of Economic Development (DED) announced the City’s recertification as an Economic Development Certified Community (EDCC) in the state of Nebraska. EDCC Program Coordinator Ashley Rice-Gerlach honored city officials, members of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation, and Lincoln County Commissioners for their continued leadership in the program on Tuesday, November 4th. The city was first recognized as an EDCC in 2011 and received recertifications in 2015 and 2020.

North Platte is one of 40 Nebraska communities to earn EDCC status in the program, which is sponsored by the Nebraska Diplomats and administered by DED. State officials established the EDCC program in 2005 to recognize communities for their preparedness to attract new industries and support existing businesses. Each certified community must engage local businesses in building programs that support a welcoming environment for development. EDCC’s must engage in strategic economic planning, which includes documenting available sites and buildings, marketing their communities online, and creating local financing and incentive programs. Communities must reapply for program certification every five years.

Strong business recruitment and development efforts, as well as the formation of strong contractor relationships, have generated significant growth in North Platte since 2020. Over the past four years, the community demonstrated annual increases in construction, retail sales, and lodging revenues. These activities, as well as property valuation increases and a reduction in local tax levies, have spurred more than $2 billion in new development.

Renovations at the community’s 50-year-old Platte River Mall, now known as District 177, encouraged the development of multiple new retail businesses and 94 new housing units.

“New infrastructure across North Platte has created a domino effect among investors and contractors who want to contribute to our city’s growth,” said Gary Person, executive director of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation. “These community enhancements have increased our downtown building occupancy to 90 percent, and they have also greatly reduced business vacancies in our mall area. Nebraska’s EDCC program supports this type of innovation and creativity in economic development.”

Downtown development efforts resulted in $3 million in new public infrastructure, which included the elimination of aged steel awnings, enhanced exterior features, and business façade improvements. The construction complemented efforts to rebrand downtown North Platte as the Canteen District, which pays tribute to the community’s well-known hospitality during World War II when locals provided meals to traveling service members. The Canteen District was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2020 and earned designation as a Certified Creative District by the Nebraska Arts Council.

Local and regional leaders were instrumental in the creation of Sustainable Beef’s independent processing plant in North Platte. Grassroots ranchers from Nebraska opened the business in May. At full capacity, the facility will employ 950 people and process 1,500 cattle daily. Walmart, Inc., serves as a minority partner to Sustainable Beef. The partnership will facilitate the global retailer’s plans to purchase most of the meat processed at the company.

Development in the community-owned Twin Rivers Business Park supported the creation of 14 new businesses, including an Amazon Distribution Center. In addition, Murphy Tractor and Equipment completed a $12 million expansion project on Jeffers Street in April.

North Platte leaders have worked consistently to increase the local housing stock, which led to the approval of 20 housing projects and subdivision installations. The projects are expected to create up to 2,400 local units, 700 of which have either been completed or are in the construction process. The North Platte Chamber and Development Corporation’s Shot in the Arm program, formed in 2015 to encourage housing developers to build in the community, has incentivized the construction of 511 new units.

“As we create opportunities for new and expanding businesses to succeed, employers will continue to rely on safe and affordable housing for our growing workforce,” said Mayor Brandon Kelliher. “These investments wouldn’t be possible without local, regional, and state partners who are committed to overall progress in our community.”

The Nebraska Legislature and Union Pacific Railroad assisted in efforts to develop the state’s first approved Rural Projects Act industrial rail park west of North Platte in Hershey. The project will include the implementation of a transloading facility, a drop and pull yard, and designated lots for additional industrial development.

In 2023, the State of Nebraska recognized Lincoln County as one of five Inland Port Authorities. Legislators established the Municipal Inland Port Authority Act to encourage multi-modal transportation and the distribution of goods to support economic growth. Lincoln County’s designation will assist with industrial rail park developments and a new business park at North Platte’s Municipal Airport. Construction is underway on a $30 million airport project to build a new terminal and assist in additional airport improvements.

“Forward thinking, state-level leadership continues to support our efforts to establish long-term growth in North Platte and Lincoln County,” Person said. “We have seen remarkable progress here, which has launched our community into a new era of development that should carry on for generations.”

Efforts to enhance educational and recreational opportunities include the expansion of Mid-Plains Community College’s (MPCC) Health and Science Center and a new electrical technology facility. The college also began a partnership with Great Plains Health, which provides regional medical services as the community’s second largest employer, to expand MPCC’s nursing program. In recent years, Great Plains Health has completed construction on a $30 million primary care center, a $6.8 million neurosurgery center, and a new sports medicine therapy complex.

Efforts are underway on a $55 million recreational center and sports plex project at the city’s current rec center. Improvements include a new aquatic center, pickleball courts, tennis courts, a skate park, and expanded walking trails.

North Platte was honored as the Nebraska Diplomats’ Economic Development Community of the Year in 2023, as well as the Governor’s Showcase Community in 2021.

For additional information on the Economic Development Certified Community Program, Contact Ashley Rice-Gerlach at 308-655-0919, or ashley.gerlach@nebraska.gov, or visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/edcc/.