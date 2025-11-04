Teen Invests in Her Hometown, Sets Example for Young Entrepreneurs by Purchasing and Growing GoodyPop in York

Emory Conrad is owner of GoodyPop in York, Nebraska. She purchased the store May 2024, less than a week after graduating from York High School.

Purchasing a business straight out of high school is not the career path most people take, but that is what Emory Conrad chose during her senior year at York High School. She graduated on May 12, 2024, and completed the purchase of GoodyPop in York, Nebraska, on May 18.

“I got a lot of, ‘What? That’s crazy, you’re 18!’ But overall, I got a ton of support and love and kindness through it,” she said of her community’s reaction to the endeavor.

Becoming a business owner is a common ambition among American youth, but Conrad is one of the rare teens to have turned that dream into reality. A Junior Achievement USA survey found that 60% of teens would rather start their own business than take a traditional job in the workplace. Yet the average age of a new small business owner is 35 years old (and 51% are over 55 years old), with only 6% starting a business between the ages of 18 and 34.

Taking the step from employee to owner

Located in downtown York, GoodyPop is a popular place to enjoy confections and connect with the community. The store serves popcorn, pretzels, and other snacks and recently added ice cream to its offerings. GoodyPop’s inviting interior has a large, open seating area, with bags of flavored popcorn lining the walls. The store is adorned with fresh flowers and handmade art on display from local businesses.

Conrad began with two employees, but she grew her team to eight after only owning the business for a little more than one year. “I hired more for the ice cream, and we have extended summer hours, so it’s gotten a lot busier with scooping ice cream and all of the popcorn orders,” she explained.

Conrad began working at GoodyPop while attending high school. When the owners announced they would be selling the store during her senior year, she saw an opportunity to become a business owner in her hometown.

“I was filling out all the scholarships for college. That was what all my friends were doing. At the same time, I was secretly filling out a business plan on the side and talking to financial advisors and my parents,” she said. “I was juggling two different future possibilities and needed to make a decision within the next few months.”

With other potential buyers interested, she worked hard to put together a competitive bid to buy the business while managing her school responsibilities. Though it was challenging, the community support she received made her more confident about buying the business.

“None of this would have been possible if I moved to a different state or more than an hour away. It wouldn’t have happened. It’s just crazy how supportive people are when you get to know them and take the time to build a relationship with them,” she said.

Investing in the community that raised her

Purchasing GoodyPop was a new experience for Conrad, but her upbringing had familiarized her with running a business. Growing up, she saw her parents own a business, and she witnessed her sister start a business. She readily followed her family’s entrepreneurial bent. “I did garage sales and bake sales and craft shows with my grandparents and my mom, and I guess I’ve just always known I wanted to own my own business. It wasn’t much of a decision for me. It was always something in my mind,” she said.

When GoodyPop became available, Conrad spoke with her parents about the opportunity to pursue her ambition of small business ownership. “I talked to my parents, and it transitioned from there. We thought about what a cool opportunity it would be. All my friends had career dreams that required going to college, and I just didn’t ever have that desire,” she explained.

As a business owner, Conrad is passionate about investing in her local community, which has supported her since she was a child. “You grow up in the town, you go to high school, and you’re supported by the community throughout high school. I think of all the activities I was in, and I would go around to local businesses to ask for donations and support. It’s important when you’re past that stage, when you’re graduated, to not just get up and leave your hometown that raised you and supported you, but to stay and help keep it going and thriving and growing,” she explained.

The valuable resources in small-town Nebraska

In the initial stage of purchasing her business, Conrad contacted York County Development Corporation (YCDC) for assistance with writing a solid business plan. “That was super helpful. Through the process of taking over, I also received a lot of support from the York Chamber,” she recalled. Conrad also took part in a YCDC pitch contest for local businesses, where she won first prize and received funding to expand the seating area for GoodyPop’s ice cream. This has helped make a more welcoming environment for customers visiting her business to stay and enjoy the ice cream and popcorn.

Connecting with fellow business owners in downtown York and working alongside them at local events has helped GoodyPop to grow. “I did Yorkfest last year and that was crazy busy. I’m right in the middle of downtown so we get all the people walking by. We opened the door, and we had so many people in here. It was super sweet to see the community all together,” she said.

During the summer, her popcorn was featured in the nearby Seward Independence Day celebration and parade, which draws tens of thousands of people every year to the town of about 7,600. GoodyPop’s popcorn is also sold at area ballpark concession stands, the local pool, and at Levitt Stadium, where York University’s baseball team plays.

York is a growing, supportive community with many fun, exciting events. Conrad said it is a good-sized town for business growth and improvement, especially with York University and York High School consistently bringing business to the downtown.

Building a business in a supportive community

Conrad sees Nebraska as her permanent home, and she envisions GoodyPop continuing to grow. “Eventually I’d like to have a bakery or brunch restaurant here. I don’t know what that looks like, but that is the long-term plan. As for right now I am focusing on the ice cream and growing in that way,” she explained.

Conrad recognizes small-town Nebraska as an ideal setting for young business owners to pursue their dreams. “I love the environment of Nebraska and how nice people are,” she said. “Everyone is so kind and inviting, making it feel like home. It’s a strong community. It may sound cheesy and basic, but that’s how it feels.”

“If you have a dream of owning a business, knowing you have friends and family in the area—that you have a community—is the number one thing,” she added.