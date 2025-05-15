iDVI, Powered by Autoflow, Teams Up with Integrity Home Protection to Enhance Warranty Claims Inspections

The iDVI platform boosts our efficiency by delivering critical details from the start. It cuts down on repeat technician visits and confirms that repairs meet standards, saving both time and expense.” — Chris Martin, Director of Claims at Integrity Home Protection

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow is excited to unveil a new partnership with Integrity Home Protection, a leading name in home warranty service contracts. This collaboration brings the iDVI virtual inspection platform into play, aiming to streamline the claims process.

Chris Martin, Director of Claims at Integrity Home Protection, shares, "The iDVI platform boosts our efficiency by delivering critical details right from the start. It cuts down on repeat technician visits and confirms that repairs meet standards, saving both time and expense."

The conventional home warranty claim process can become complex due to often not enough information available about the covered product or the specific problem being addressed. This shortage of details frequently leads to technicians needing to make multiple expensive visits. With iDVI, the objective is to streamline this process and achieve a resolution in just one visit.

Scott Smyer, Autoflow’s Senior Director of Business Development, with over 20 years in warranty administration, added, "We’re thrilled to step into the home warranty arena with Integrity as our partner. iDVI complements their claims process, driving efficiency and trimming costs."

Beyond iDVI, Autoflow provides a best-in-class suite of digital tools, including workflow management, communication solutions, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality oversight, and customer loyalty initiatives. Autoflow’s mission is to simplify daily operations, empowering clients to operate smoothly and deliver a standout customer service experience.

About Autoflow

Autoflow | Your Partner In Adopting Technology

Autoflow is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for the automotive industry, specializing in intelligent vehicle inspections, workflow management, and customer communication and retention. With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline operations and enhance customer satisfaction, Autoflow is dedicated to excellence in software development and driving the industry forward. For more information visit https://autoflow.com/idvi/.

About Integrity Home Warranty

Where Integrity Matters Most

With an Integrity Home Warranty, breakdowns and repairs on covered systems and appliances don’t have to be a hassle. Whether you are a ﬁrst time home buyer, seller, or existing homeowner, a home warranty is an affordable way to preserve peace of mind and to protect covered items for your most valuable asset. For more information, visit https://www.integrityhomewarranty.com/.



