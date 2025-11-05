EGLE staff volunteer at river cleanup project in Lansing

For the third consecutive year, several EGLE staffers partnered with Michigan Waterways Stewards to participate in a downtown Lansing river district cleanup recently.

“It was a great day of stewardship, team building and giving back to the community,” said Alyssa Seaton, a toxicologist in EGLE’s Remediation and Redevelopment Division (RRD) who helped organize the volunteer effort. “The areas focused on were Cherry Hill Park on the west side of the Grand River and Rotary Park to Buchard Park along the east side of the river. I was able to gather volunteers from multiple state departments (many returning volunteers)."

Some of the work performed was picking up litter and trash, clearing invasive trees and bushes, trimming grass, improving views of the Grand River, and planting a few trees. Mid-Michigan Land Conservancy also returned and helped with the invasive species removal. “With over 30 determined volunteers, Cherry Hill Park is looking great and was cleaner than it was last year. EGLE had seven volunteers join the cleanup event, and many were returning volunteers,” Seaton noted.

Plans are already being made for another event next year.

EGLE volunteers who participated are: