More Than 2,000 Homes Approved in Eastern Queens

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the Public Authorities Control Board (PACB) approval of the General Project Plan for the Creedmoor Mixed-Use Project, a flagship state initiative to transform 46.5 acres of vacant, State-owned land in eastern Queens into a vibrant mixed-use community featuring new housing, open space, and community amenities such as retail, childcare, and senior services. The plan is supported by the Governor’s $500 million, Redevelopment of Underutilized Sites for Housing (NY-RUSH) initiative, announced as part of the FY25 Enacted Budget to build new homes on State-owned property. The redevelopment is located on a portion of the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center campus, which has sat largely vacant and underutilized for decades as the State modernized and consolidated mental health operations. The plan calls for the creation of 2,022 new homes. This includes over 950 affordable rental units, which include veteran, supportive and senior apartments and more than 1,000 affordable and market-rate homeownership units, along with over ten acres of open space, new community facilities, and neighborhood retail space that will serve both new and existing residents.

“Across New York, we’re tackling the housing crisis with creative solutions that make the most of every opportunity — including underutilized State property like the Creedmoor campus,” Governor Hochul said. “This project will deliver more than 2,000 homes, including a mix of affordable rental and homeownership opportunities for families, along with dedicated affordable rental housing for seniors and veterans, while adding much-needed open space, childcare, and community facilities. By working together with local leaders and residents, we’re building a stronger future for Queens and for our entire state.”

The Creedmoor Redevelopment Plan reflects years of dialogue and collaboration among Empire State Development, local elected officials, civic neighborhood associations, Queens Community Board 13, the Creedmoor Community Advisory Committee, and residents of eastern Queens. The plan builds on the Creedmoor Community Master Plan, completed in 2023, that identified local priorities and set the framework for the site’s redevelopment through a robust public engagement process — including listening sessions, open houses, and planning workshops. This partnership-driven approach reflects Empire State Development’s commitment to redevelop underutilized land in alignment with community input.

The redevelopment is guided by the goals set out in Executive Order 30, which directs State agencies to identify and activate underutilized State-owned sites for housing and delivers on Governor Hochul’s commitment to address New York’s housing crisis by increasing supply, promoting affordability, and creating stronger, more inclusive neighborhoods.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Governor Hochul’s vision for Creedmoor is about more than building housing — it’s about building community. From the beginning, ESD has worked hand in hand with local leaders and residents to craft a plan that reflects shared goals — affordable homes for all generations, new amenities for families, and open space that strengthens the fabric of eastern Queens. I want to thank our community partners, elected officials, and stakeholders for their collaboration and leadership in shaping this transformative project.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Creedmoor represents a bold community-driven approach to confronting our housing crisis. This investment through the Governor's $500 million innovative RUSH program reclaims vacant state land to deliver more than 2,000 rental and homeownership opportunities in Queens for people of all income levels, ages, and phases of life, while embedding schools, childcare, senior services, and green space into foundation of the neighborhood. Creedmoor will offer opportunity, dignity, and connection to generations of New Yorkers. As part of Governor Hochul’s statewide housing strategy, Creedmoor exemplifies how we can unlock the full potential of public land to increase housing supply and it sets a powerful precedent for what’s possible across the State.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Creedmoor Psychiatric Center’s campus has greatly evolved from when it first opened as the Farm Colony of Brooklyn State Hospital more than a century ago. This redevelopment project will breathe new life and vitality into an area of the campus that has been vacant for decades, transforming this area into homes for thousands of New Yorkers, including many new units of supportive housing for people living with and recovering from mental illness. Governor Hochul’s effort to identify this area for redevelopment and broker a commonsense plan for its use will usher in a new era for this long-underutilized part of Creedmoor.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “Eastern Queens' residents raised legitimate concerns about the original Creedmoor proposal. Assembly Member Edward Braunstein, Council Member Linda Lee, and I worked to make sure those concerns were addressed — while still securing much-needed affordable housing for our borough. The revised plan is stronger because the community pushed for real changes: more open space, essential services, and infrastructure improvements that reflect the character of our neighborhoods. I am grateful to Queens Community Board (CB) 13 Chair Bryan Block, CB 13's Land Use Subcommittee on Creedmoor Chair Corey Bearack, and to our civic leaders, for their steady leadership and participation throughout this process. I will continue ensuring that implementation remains transparent and accountable, and that the community stays at the table throughout this process.”

State Senator Leroy Comrie said, “Since the early visioning sessions at Creedmoor, I’ve said that any redevelopment must reflect the priorities of eastern Queens, more affordable housing options, open space and community facilities that support families and seniors. The approval of the General Project Plan is a meaningful step forward and it reflects years of work by residents, civic leaders and local organizations. We must thank Governor Hochul, Empire State Development, Senator Stavisky and Assembly Member Braunstein for finally agreeing on a plan.”

New York City Councilmember Linda Lee said, “As our City and State combat the ongoing housing crisis, I am thankful to Governor Hochul and ESD for their ongoing collaboration with community stakeholders to ensure that we create housing that is affordable and will support residents of Eastern Queens for generations to come,” said Council Member Linda Lee. “The Creedmoor Development Project has been years in the making, and it would not have been possible without persistent community feedback and the strong partnership of our State colleagues.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said, “Going back decades, countless plans to redevelop the Creedmoor site have been proposed, only to fall apart and leave nearly 50 vacant acres of land full of potential sitting purposeless. But we had no intention of continuing to accept inaction as our city's historic housing crisis continues to worsen," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. "The Creedmoor general project plan, which I am proud to have led alongside our incredible partners at Empire State Development, represents an incredible opportunity to put that land to use by housing thousands of our neighbors and boosting the vitality of Eastern Queens. From homeownership opportunities to housing dedicated for seniors and veterans, this plan will be nothing short of transformative for so many in this community. Thank you to Governor Hochul, Commissioner Knight and all those who helped us correct this decades-old injustice — it's time to get some shovels in the ground.”

Queens Power Co-Chair Rev. Patrick O’Connor said, “2000 affordable units at Creedmoor is an important and significant step to delivering real results to address the affordability crisis across NYC. Today, we recognize Governor Kathy Hochul, Empire State Development, Metro IAF, Queens Power and all of the residents and leaders who helped make it happen. As we have said throughout our Public Land for Public Good campaign, we are not stopping. We can’t stop. Thousands of New Yorkers are being pushed out of their city. Queens residents once called ‘essential’ are essential enough to work in Queens but not live in Queens.”

Located on the campus of the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center at 79-25 Winchester Boulevard in Bellerose, the redevelopment will transform roughly 46.5 acres of long-underused land. This portion of the campus has been vacant or only partially occupied for decades, with many of its former hospital buildings shuttered or in disrepair. The project replaces these inactive facilities with new housing, green space, and community uses designed to integrate with the surrounding neighborhood.

In addition to housing, the plan includes more than ten acres of open space, 144,000 square feet of community facilities — including a 120,000-square-foot public school, 16,000-square-foot for senior centers, and an 8,000-square-foot childcare center — and 67,000 square feet of neighborhood retail to support local businesses and serve residents’ daily needs. The project will also deliver critical infrastructure improvements, enhanced pedestrian access, and community features originally envisioned through the Creedmoor Community Master Plan. Moving forward, community engagement will continue through the Creedmoor Community Advisory Committee (CCAC), which brings together representatives from local government, neighborhood associations, and advocacy groups to provide feedback as implementation proceeds.

According to the 2023 New York City Housing and Vacancy Survey, the rental vacancy rate in Queens is just 0.9 percent, well below the five percent threshold that defines a housing emergency, while home prices in lower-density neighborhoods have risen 79 percent since 2010. For many New Yorkers, this means that those who wish to remain in the city are increasingly rent-burdened, and those seeking to become homeowners are often priced out of the market. The Creedmoor Redevelopment Project directly addresses these challenges by creating a mix of affordable rental and ownership options that allow more New Yorkers to live, work, and thrive in the communities they love.

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners, including the NY-RUSH initiative, created to build new homes on State-owned property. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 70,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 350 communities have received Pro Housing certification, including New York City.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.