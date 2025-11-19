Governor Hochul Announces $25 Million for the New Open Space Conservation Grant Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $25 million is now available through the first round of a new program for land conservation partners to protect and preserve open space in New York State. Municipalities, not-for-profits, and Indian Nations or Tribes can apply for Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act funding through the Open Space Conservation Grant Program to purchase land for permanent conservation. Open space conservation protects water and air quality, promotes access to green space, provides for habitat connectivity and diverse ecosystems, can mitigate the impacts of flooding and extreme heat, and promotes resilient communities for all New Yorkers.

“New York’s strength has always been rooted in the health of our communities and the land we cherish,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “This new grant program empowers local governments, not-for-profit organizations and Indian Nations to protect open space, not only preserving natural resources, but also the foundation of our wellbeing and resilience in the face of a changing climate.”

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is committed to advancing conservation in rural and urban communities across New York State in a way that enhances access to recreation, improves quality of life and public health, mitigates impacts from climate change and supports natural resource-based economies, particularly in disadvantaged communities. This new grant program is designed to support land acquisition projects that support these aims while also protecting the environment and supporting biodiversity. Projects will contribute to the State’s climate resilience and 30x30 goals of conserving 30 percent of New York’s lands and waters by 2030.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Protecting open space is central to DEC’s strategy for adapting to climate, protecting the environment, and ensuring equitable access to outdoor recreation opportunities. Thanks to the historic investment from the 2022 Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, Governor Hochul and the Open Space Conservation Grant Program are delivering unprecedented funding to protect lands that safeguard biodiversity, enhance climate resilience, support healthy local economies, and strengthen public health in underserved regions.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New Yorkers feel the benefits of the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act every day. This latest offering preserves open spaces across New York State and contributes to our overall health and well-being for land we hold dear. In the face of climate change, we rely on local communities recognizing the value of this opportunity and the land they would like to protect which will be beneficial for all of us.”

New York Senior Program Manager for the Land Trust Alliance Jamie Brown said, “The Alliance and New York’s land trust community are grateful to Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for their leadership and hard work to implement this transformative Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act grant program. We look forward to working together to protect more land that provides so many benefits for all New Yorkers.”

State Senator Peter Harckham said, “This funding is welcome news for New York’s pristine natural spaces. These land acquisitions will help safeguard vital ecosystems and our fragile drinking water supply, strengthen natural flood-mitigation systems and preserve the scenic landscapes New Yorkers have cherished for generations, and will continue to enjoy for generations to come. I thank Governor Hochul for releasing this funding and moving us closer to our 30x30 conservation goals.”

Municipalities, not-for-profits, and Indian Nations or Tribes may submit applications/bids for a minimum of $50,000, up to a maximum of $3,500,000, for land acquisition. No match is required. Awarded applicants will receive the grant funding in installments as specific stages of the land acquisition process are completed. Expenses eligible for funding include, but are not limited to title work, appraisals, surveys and boundary marking, environmental assessments, and the purchase price of the land. To support equity in Bond Act implementation, DEC aims to realize at least 40% of the benefits from this program in disadvantaged communities.

Projects must align with the goals of the New York State Open Space Land Conservation Planand possess at least one of the seven resources identified as priorities in the Bond Act which include: projects that possess ecological, habitat, recreational or scenic values; protect the quality of a drinking water supply; provide flood control or flood mitigation values; constitute a floodplain; provide or have the potential to provide important habitat connectivity; provide open space for the use and enjoyment of the public; or provide community gardens in urban areas. All funded projects are encouraged to allow, create, or enhance public access.

DEC is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, at 1 p.m. for those interested in learning more about the overall program, application requirements, funding details, and how to use the new State Financial System (SFS) for grants. To register for the webinar, visit DEC’s website.

Grant applications/bids are due by 3 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 18, 2026. All grant applicants must register in SFS before applying. Not-for-profit applicants must prequalify in SFS, so DEC recommends starting the process well in advance of the grant application/bid due date. Visit grantsmanagement.ny.gov for how to prequalify and apply for grants through SFS. For full details about the grant opportunity including project eligibility requirements and scoring criteria, please visit DEC’s website.

Funding for Open Space Conservation Grant Program comes from the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 and the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF), which provides critical funding for environmental programs such as land acquisition, farmland protection, invasive species prevention and eradication, recreation access, water quality improvement, and environmental justice projects.

Today’s new funding opportunity complements another recent open space success. Governor Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James recently announced a landmark agreement to modernize the process to secure and protect critical open spaces statewide. The Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) streamlines and clarifies the legal and administrative review procedures for fee and conservation easement acquisitions to facilitate and expedite open space projects that preserve water quality, protect wildlife habitat and diverse ecosystems, promote working lands and support rural economies, increase climate mitigation and resiliency, and expand recreation and public access opportunities across the state. It builds upon the Governor’s record investments in the State Environmental Protection Fund and ongoing achievements in protecting open space critical to the safeguarding of drinking water supplies.