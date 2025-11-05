Monroe School Transportation and Rochester City School District Donate Over 800 New Coats to Local Students in Need

We plan on holding one [Operation Warm event] every year with a different school district partner so that we can continue to positively impact and support our students’ well-being and education.” — said Tim Wertner, CEO, Durham School Services

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Students from Rochester City School District and the community were provided brand-new coats as a result of a new partnership between Monroe School Transportation, its sister brand, Durham School Services, and Operation Warm. Operation Warm is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing warmth, confidence, and hope for children in need by manufacturing brand-new, high-quality coats for them.Just in time for the winter season, over 800 new, high-quality coats were donated to students of Rochester City School District at the school district’s Operation Warm event. The event was held on November 4, 2025, at the school district’s Dr. Freddie Thomas Learning Center, where students were given the opportunity to personally choose their own winter coats based on their own color preference. During the coat selection process, each student was guided and provided assistance by a volunteer from the school and/or Monroe School Transportation and Durham School Services team to ensure each student chose a coat that fit comfortably and was size appropriate.“A warm coat is more than just protection from the cold; this ensures our students have the warmth and confidence they need to thrive both in and out of the classroom,” said Dr. Eric Jay Rosser, Superintendent of Schools, Rochester City School District.“We are very proud and excited to have forged this new partnership with Operation Warm,” said Tim Wertner, CEO, Durham School Services. “This new partnership is especially significant because of how it perfectly aligns with our Company’s value of giving back to our students and communities and directly benefits the well-being of our most precious cargo – our students.”As student transportation leaders dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves, Monroe School Transportation and its sister brand, Durham School Services, continuously seek out opportunities to support its communities as part of its Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program. This new partnership with Operation Warm is of especial significance because it fulfills an important need – a warm coat– that directly relates to a student’s well-being and can impact a student’s ability to attend school and receive a well-deserved education.About the success of the event, Wertner shared, “We couldn’t have done it without the help of over 38 volunteers, which included those local to New York and those who traveled from all over the country, and, of course, the support from the Operation Warm team and Rochester City School District. With the success of this first event, we plan on holding one every year with a different school district partner so that we can continue to positively impact and support our students’ well-being and education. Thank you again to everyone who provided a helping hand in making this inaugural Operation Warm event such an incredible success.”-END-About Monroe School Transportation: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Monroe School Transportation has served the Rochester community for over a decade and is a sister brand to Durham School Services. Together with its sister brands, such as Durham School Services, we are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, such as Monroe School Transportation, Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve.The Rochester City School District (RCSD) serves more than 20,000 students across the City of Rochester. Guided by a mission to cultivate a culture of academic excellence for all and a community of empathy, equity, and accountability that empowers students to succeed beyond graduation, the District’s vision, activating dreams and unlocking potential, drives opportunity. A high-quality education is every child’s civil right, and that principle remains at the heart of everything RCSD does.Operation Warm is a respected national nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering warmth, confidence, and hope to under-resourced children through basic need programs that connect them to vital community resources. For 26 years, Operation Warm and our esteemed supporters have utilized the powerful gift of brand-new coats and other essential clothing items to empower children and families in need. Together, we are transforming lives and making a lasting impact on communities across the nation. To get involved, visit operationwarm.org.

