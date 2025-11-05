DASH Carolina Relocates Asheville Office to New Downtown Location

The number one real estate agency in North Carolina on Zillow continues its growth in the state’s western region by opening a new office on November 1

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DASH Carolina, the top-ranked real estate agency in North Carolina on Zillow, will open a new office in Asheville on November 1. Located at 1 Page Avenue, Suite 201, Asheville, NC 28801, the Asheville office will serve clients in the western region of the state and continue to support DASH Carolina’s presence across North Carolina.Since its founding in 2016, DASH Carolina has sold over 7,900 properties totaling $3.1 billion in sales. The company is recognized for its client-focused approach, streamlining the home buying and selling process while maintaining high standards of service. DASH Carolina operates on the belief that every house is the right house at the right price, and the wrong house at the wrong price, ensuring clients find their ideal home efficiently and confidently.The Asheville location also brings new career opportunities for local real estate professionals . DASH Carolina seeks skilled individuals ready to grow in real estate through structured training, real leads, partnerships with platforms like Zillow, and innovative technology. DASH Carolina’s approach emphasizes support, systems, and teamwork, creating a foundation for agents to build lasting, successful careers.Founded to offer “a better way to real estate”, DASH Carolina is committed to helping clients find the perfect fit for their homes. With a team of highly rated agents and a streamlined process, DASH Carolina focuses on reducing stress and making the home-buying process seamless. The company continues to expand while maintaining its dedication to quality and client satisfaction.About DASH CarolinaFrom 2016, DASH Carolina has been on a mission to offer a better way to real estate. They operate on several philosophies, including every house is the right house at the right price and every house is the wrong house at the wrong price. They are committed to finding the perfect fit for any customer with a promise that they will work tirelessly and diligently to do so. With exceptional real estate agents with 5-star reviews and a streamlined process for clients, DASH Carolina works hard to help the home-buying process be as seamless and stress-free as possible.

