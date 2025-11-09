Thousands Rush to Join Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi’s 30-Day AI Advantage Bootcamp as Early Students Report Massive Wins

AI Advantage Bootcamp

The revolutionary 30-day experience helps entrepreneurs, creators, and professionals reclaim 15+ hours a week with their own personalized AI Clone System.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just days after the official announcement, the 30-Day AI Advantage Bootcamp from Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi is taking off worldwide. Thousands have already joined to build their own AI Clone System, a personal AI co-pilot designed to help them save time, simplify their work, and focus on what matters most.This new hands-on experience was created to help people harness the power of AI without confusion or overwhelm. Participants are guided step by step to build an AI system that understands their goals, voice, and priorities. One that automates repetitive work, multiplies creative output, and helps them make smarter decisions in business and life.“This isn’t about learning another tool,” said Graziosi. “It’s about building a system that works for you, learns how you think, and gives you real time back. Most people are saving 15, 20, even 40 hours a week once they start applying what we teach.”Real Stories, Real WinsFrom business owners to content creators, early participants are already seeing powerful results.Austin, who runs a commercial lighting company, used to spend days creating quotes, contracts, and proposals. Now his AI Clone handles everything in hours, saving thousands in overhead and letting him take on more projects with confidence.Galyn, a leadership coach, once spent 30 minutes preparing for every client call. Now, her Clone organizes notes, writes summaries, and drafts custom follow-ups in under five minutes. She’s saving 10–15 hours each week and delivering five times more powerful sessions.Bianca, an entrepreneur who was hesitant to use AI at all, took a chance and used it to organize the chaos in her mind. It helped her map out her dream ranch business, create her brand voice, and turn her ideas into a real plan. She says it saved her more than 20 hours a week and gave her peace of mind she hadn’t felt in years.“These stories are what this is all about,” said Graziosi. “AI isn’t here to replace people. It’s here to amplify them, to free up their time, creativity, and energy so they can live and lead at a higher level.”Inside the 30-Day Experience The 30 Day Bootcamp condenses months of learning into four powerful weeks of live training, hands-on implementation, and expert coaching. Each session builds momentum fast:• The Clone Builder Lab (Nov 13): Build your first working AI Clone and start getting your time back.• Activate, Accelerate, Amplify, and Augment Workshops: Learn prompting, automation, creative scaling, and how to build systems that grow with you.• The Launch & Scale Lab (Dec 16): Integrate your Clone across every area of business and life so it becomes a 24/7 growth engine.Every student also receives templates, tools, and replays so they can keep improving at their own pace.Exclusive Bonuses and GuaranteeEnrollment includes:• Three Free Months in the AI Amplifier Club, with expert sessions, new tools, and a private community that keeps the momentum going.• The Billion Dollar Blueprint Book, a digital playbook revealing Tony and Dean’s marketing, sales, and leadership principles used to build billion-dollar brands.The Bootcamp also comes with a results guarantee:“If you show up, do the work, and don’t reclaim at least 15 hours a week, we’ll refund you,” said Graziosi. “No risk. All results.”Enrollment Now OpenEnrollment for the 30-Day AI Advantage Bootcamp is open for a limited time. Training begins November 13, and seats are filling quickly.

