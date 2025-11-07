Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi Announce: 30-Day AI Advantage Bootcamp: A Hands-On Experience to Reclaim 15+ Hours a Week

AI Advantage Bootcamp

The interactive bootcamp helps entrepreneurs, professionals, and creators use AI to multiply their productivity, clarity, and freedom — in just 30 days.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where time has become the most valuable currency, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi have announced the launch of the 30-Day AI Advantage Bootcamp, a first-of-its-kind experience designed to help individuals build their own AI Clone System. A personalized AI partner trained to think, act, and work like them.Thousands are already joining the movement after Robbins and Graziosi unveiled the program during their latest AI Advantage Summit, calling it “the future of personal leverage.”“You don’t need more hours in the day, you need more leverage,” said Graziosi. “The AI Advantage Bootcamp shows you how to get both. In just 30 days, you’ll have a fully functional AI Clone that helps you buy back 15+ hours every single week.”THE 30-DAY AI ADVANTAGE EXPERIENCE The 30-Day AI Advantage Bootcamp compresses what would normally take months of learning into four weeks of guided, hands-on implementation. Through live workshops, templates, tools, and coaching from top AI experts, participants will design, train, and launch their very own AI Clone Co-Pilot that automates busy work, amplifies creativity, and helps them make faster, smarter decisions.Key Components Include:• The Clone Builder Lab (Nov 13): Set your focus, design your Clone’s DNA, and build your first working version that already starts saving you time.• 4 Live Weekly Implementation Workshops:• Activate: Master the art of prompting and automation to win back your first hours.• Accelerate: Train your Clone to think and speak like you, multiplying your output fast.• Amplify: Turn your Clone into a real business partner that helps you strategize, research, and grow.• Augment: Build scalable systems so your Clone works for you — even when you’re not working.• The Launch & Scale Lab (Dec 16): Integrate your Clone across the six key areas of business and life — marketing, sales, operations, leadership, creativity, and growth — to create lasting freedom.“We’ve seen this technology save entrepreneurs over 15 hours a week while helping them think bigger and scale faster,” said Graziosi. “This isn’t about replacing people, it’s about amplifying what makes them human.”LIMITED-TIME BONUSES INCLUDED• Three Free Months in the AI Amplifier ClubOngoing expert training, community, and live sessions to help participants stay ahead of the AI curve.• The Billion Dollar Blueprint BookA digital playbook revealing the marketing, sales, operations, and leadership principles Tony & Dean have used to build billion-dollar brands. Each seat in the 30-Day AI Advantage Bootcamp comes with access to live training, replays, and an exclusive 15-hour guarantee: “If you show up, do the work, and don’t reclaim 15 hours a week, you’ll get your money back.”THE MOVEMENT FOR TIME FREEDOMAs AI continues to redefine how people work and create, Robbins and Graziosi believe that mastering this shift now will determine who thrives in the next decade.“Those learning it now are compounding their advantage every week,” said Graziosi. “Those waiting on the sidelines may never catch up.”The 30-Day AI Advantage Bootcamp is now open for enrollment at [$995 or 3 payments of $380]. Spots are limited to ensure hands-on support and interaction.ABOUT TONY ROBBINSTony Robbins is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and the world’s leading life and business strategist. Over the past four decades, he has empowered more than 50 million people across 100+ countries through live events, coaching, and digital programs. Robbins is also a partner in over 100 privately held companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.ABOUT DEAN GRAZIOSIDean Graziosi is a New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and investor known for his mission to help people achieve time and financial freedom. He has founded and scaled more than 14 companies that have generated over $1 billion in revenue, and his work has empowered millions through training, events, and digital education programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.