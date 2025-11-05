Shoot at Wings, Not Wires, When Dove Hunting

Please hunters, do not shoot at birds perched on power lines.

Fiber optic cable is a new addition to electric poles and runs adjacent to and underneath the electric lines. Fiber optic cable helps bring high speed internet to you and your neighbor. The optical fibers are protected by glass tubing, which shatters upon impact when shot and disrupts internet and phone services to neighbors.

Since 2017, Virginia has spent $875 million of state funding and received $1.1 billion in federal funding to deploy fiber optic cables. Costs to repair a damaged cable can range in the thousands, with the average this year around $25,000 to repair. Those who fired the shot and the landowner may be held responsible for the damaged line.

Shooting at power lines is a federal offense. In addition, the damage is costly to repair and causes internet and phone outages for neighboring homes and businesses. “Damage to fiber during dove hunting season is a new phenomenon for Firefly, broadband providers, and local hunters,” said Firefly CEO and president Gary Wood. “These folks have been hunting the same land for years and rarely caused damage by shooting at doves on the power lines. However, now there is fiber just beneath the power lines that is susceptible to birdshot. This is an opportunity for us to educate Virginia hunters about this change and to spread the word about the damage shooting at power and fiber lines can cause.”

In addition, these outages can cause a serious delays in emergency response systems. A single broken fiber can interrupt emergency services and communication for entire communities. Without broadband service, 911 emergency first responders are unable to communicate and respond if there is an emergency. So far in 2025, through the first segment of dove season, Virginia had more than 300,000 broadband customer outage minutes due to shot lines.

Communities depend on their broadband to work to help businesses run, children to learn in their schools, and first responders to help those in need. This dove season, be a good neighbor, obey the law, and please don’t shoot at birds on the line.