Migratory Gamebird Season: What to Pack

By Kristy Fike

Photos by Kristy Fike

With migratory gamebird season here, many are excited to take to the field with friends and family members. Group hunts provide wonderful fellowship opportunities, and within those opportunities comes times to laugh, learn, and enjoy Virginia’s beauty. Whether you’re hosting others this year, or are invited to participate in hunting opportunities for the first time, hunters should consider putting some of the following items in their vehicles for their hunt(s).

Dog Gear

If you are a gundog owner, you know that migratory gamebird season in early segments comes with hot temperatures. Keeping your gundog safe from heat-related illness is imperative. Ensure that you have resources on hand to care for your gundog. Extra water seems obvious, but if an emergency arises, you may find yourself scrambling to find water to cool your gundog off with. As a gundog owner, I would rather go home with extra water and dump it out rather than not have any in the field. I have heard of some owners keeping rubbing alcohol in their trucks too, as rubbing some on a dog’s belly, pads, and ears has been known to help cool off dogs. A crate fan and sunshade are ideal for your vehicle, especially if your parking is limited to direct sunlight. A complex first aid kit can come in handy for both four-legged and two-legged hunters.

Water Source

Having a water source on hand is imperative whether you are a gundog owner or not. Pack drinking water. One can get wrapped up in the excitement of a hunt and become dehydrated without realizing it. If you are hunting with new hunters, ensure you impress the importance of hydration on them.

An emergency or camping water container is very useful, especially one with a spigot. It streamlines cleaning birds, as one can easily rinse their meat off before taking it home. It also allows you to wash your hands off, clean any cuts or injuries you encounter, and wash knives and cutting board. A little bit of soap may be beneficial too.

Resealable Bags and Knives

As the group divides up harvested birds, many hunters clean them on the spot and try to cool the meat to avoid spoilage. Keeping extra plastic, resealable bags and knives on hand is ideal. Aside from storing meat, resealable bags can come in handy for sharing extra shells with others or making ice packs for cooling meat or hunters (dogs included). First-time hunters and/or youth may not want to lose any keepsakes from their hunt such as bird feathers or empty shells. Gundog owners may also need a few bags to collect wings for dog training.

Extra Stools

Stools allow for hunts to be more enjoyable, as they can save one’s knees and back. However, they can easily be forgotten, too. Consider stashing an extra bucket or stool in your vehicle for yourself or even another hunter.

Extra Gun and Ammunition

Should a gun fail or be forgotten at home, keeping a reliable extra shotgun in the truck is ideal. Ammunition is another staple that can be spent very quickly, especially when dove hunting. While this could be helpful to you, it could also be helpful to another trusted hunter in need.

Regulations and Permission Slips

Though many hunters access Virginia’s hunting regulations on their phones, keeping a hard copy in your truck is also ideal. Some hunters get in a debate about what is legal and what is not legal. Otherwise, it is ideal to refresh your memory on laws before heading out into the field. This is especially beneficial for youth hunts or group hunts with new or apprentice hunters. For those hunting on a private piece of property, having a written permission slip in the dash of your vehicle is ideal, especially if other members do not recognize your vehicle or there is confusion about who is permitted to hunt on the property.

As you plan your group hunts, consider what items may be ideal to stash in your vehicle. Some of these items may make the hunt more enjoyable and some may save the day should an emergency arise. It isn’t necessary to take everything except your stove and sink with you or to provide for your whole group, but many hunters would prefer to have the ability to go to their truck for extra items or backup items rather than go home for the day, especially if the birds are active. In emergency situations, having things such as water, extra ice, and first aid items can save the day, especially if you are far away from a rescue squad, hospital, or emergency veterinary hospital. Remember to enjoy your time in the field safely and legally.