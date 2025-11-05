Few U.S. Manufacturers Reach 80 Years: Wisconsin’s Midland Plastics Joins the Ranks

Midland Plastics 80 yr logo

From local distributor to industry leader, Midland Plastics celebrates 80 years of growth in performance plastics manufacturing.

We have earned our reputation by solving problems others walk away from. That focus on doing the right thing for customers and employees has kept us strong generation after generation.” — Terry Stephens

NEW BERLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a milestone achieved by only a small fraction of American companies, Midland Plastics, Inc. is celebrating 80 years in business. The family-owned company, founded in 1945, has grown from a small regional distributor into one of Wisconsin’s most enduring and trusted plastics manufacturers and distributors of performance plastics.While thousands of manufacturers open each year, few stay in business for eight decades. Research from Cornell University’s Smith Family Business Initiative shows that the average lifespan of a family business is about 24 years. Only 40 percent make it to a second generation. Midland’s success reflects uncommon stability in an industry where supply chains, materials, and technologies have undergone significant changes over time.“Eighty years in manufacturing represents consistency, adaptability, and a commitment to customers,” said Terry Stephens, Director of Sales and Marketing. “We have earned our reputation by solving problems others walk away from. That focus on doing the right thing for customers and employees has kept us strong generation after generation.”Headquartered in New Berlin with multiple locations throughout the Midwest, Midland Plastics offers custom plastic fabrication , extrusion, CNC machining, and plastic thermoforming services to complement its plastic distribution . The company supplies materials and finished components to industries including construction, utilities, food and beverage, and OEM manufacturing. Each division is structured to deliver precision parts, reliable service, and technical expertise that meet demanding performance standards.Stephens, who has spent more than 25 years with Midland, said the company’s strength lies in its people and its ability to evolve. “We have always paired craftsmanship with technology,” he said. “Our team understands both the science of plastics and the importance of quality relationships. That balance has kept us growing as the industry continues to change.”That growth is ongoing. Over the past year, Midland has seen a steady increase in requests for quotes and custom manufacturing projects across its service lines. The company maintains market visibility by adapting to the ever-changing digital and industrial landscapes, evolving digital behaviors, and enabling them to reach industrial buyers nationwide.Family-owned manufacturers that last beyond two generations are increasingly rare in the United States. Studies from McKinsey & Company show that companies that endure often share a clear purpose, disciplined growth, and a long-term vision. Those same traits have guided Midland since its founding.As the company enters its ninth decade, Stephens said the focus remains on precision, partnership, and progress. “Our mission is simple,” he said. “Do great work, take care of our people, and help our customers succeed. If we keep doing those three things, we will be here for another eighty years.”Midland Plastics remains privately held and headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive range of performance plastic materials, fabrication, and manufacturing services, supporting clients throughout the Midwest and beyond.

