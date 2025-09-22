Great Lakes Skipper Issues National Warning on Boat Winterization as Insurance Denials Rise

Boats covered for winter storage. Proper winterization prevents costly freeze damage and denied insurance claims in the spring. Great Lakes Skipper

Freeze damage tops the list of denied insurance claims each spring. The Skipper warns that skipping these winterization steps can mean costly repairs.

Boating is not just about summer fun. It is about stewardship. Treat your boat right in the fall, and she will treat you right come spring.” — John Skipper aka: The Skipper

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Lakes Skipper announced today the release of its updated Skipper’s How to Winterize a Boat Checklist, designed to help boat owners reduce the risk of costly insurance denials tied to freeze-related damage.Industry data shows that freeze damage is among the most frequently denied insurance claims each spring, with repairs costing boaters millions of dollars annually. Many insurance policies exclude coverage if a vessel has not been properly winterized.“Every year, we see cracked blocks, frozen fuel, and moldy cabins that could have been prevented,” said John Skipper, brand ambassador and boating advisor for Great Lakes Skipper. “Winter does not forgive sloppy work. Our goal is to provide boaters with the guidance they need to protect their investment before the first freeze.”The checklist emphasizes preventive steps that are often overlooked, including fuel stabilization, draining water systems, and protecting seating and wiring from rodent damage during storage. Industry surveys show that more than two-thirds of boaters skip at least one critical step in the process, leaving them vulnerable to uncovered claims when spring arrives.About Great Lakes SkipperFamily-owned and operated, Great Lakes Skipper is one of the nation’s largest online suppliers of boat parts boat seats , accessories, and outboard motors. Based in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, the company has served the boating community for more than two decades with over 40,000 parts in stock and ready for shipment.

