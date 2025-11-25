Attorney General Hanaway Launches Statewide Investigation Into Sellers Of Unregulated Hemp Products

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her Office has launched a statewide investigation into numerous retailers selling intoxicating cannabinoids in Missouri, following troubling reports that consumers may be exposed to unregulated, chemically altered, and deceptively marketed THC-like substances.

“Missourians deserve honesty and transparency, especially when it comes to products that can alter someone’s mind or put their health at risk,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “If a business chooses to profit by selling powerful intoxicants while hiding what’s actually in them, my Office will step in. We will not allow Missouri consumers to be treated as test subjects for unregulated chemical experiments.”

The Attorney General’s Office is initially issuing five Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) to retail smoke shops believed to be manufacturing, distributing, or selling intoxicating cannabinoid products that may be in violation of Missouri’s consumer protection laws. These CIDs are being served on:

Moonlight Smoke Shop, a retail smoke shop selling intoxicating cannabinoids in St. Louis; Puffer’s Choice, a retail smoke shop selling intoxicating cannabinoids in Clever, Missouri; Sacred Leaf, a retail smoke shop selling intoxicating cannabinoids at locations in Independence and Kansas City, Missouri; Swin Dispensaries, a retail smoke shop selling intoxicating cannabinoids at various locations in western Missouri; and Vaporized, a retail smoke shop selling intoxicating cannabinoids at various locations in and around St. Louis.

These businesses collectively represent significant points of sale in Missouri’s intoxicating cannabinoid market and are known to sell chemically altered or synthetic THC-like compounds such as Delta-8, Delta-10, THC-P, HHC, THC-O, and other derivatives that can produce psychoactive effects far stronger or less predictable than naturally occurring Delta-9 THC. These substances, which are often created through chemical conversion processes, may also contain contaminants, solvents, or unknown byproducts. Many products are marketed as “hemp” or “natural” despite being highly intoxicating, raising the risk of unexpected impairment, psychotic episodes, or other adverse health effects. None of these intoxicating cannabinoid products are approved by the FDA for any medical use.

The CIDs require each company to disclose detailed information about the manufacturing, processing, and chemical composition of their products; all ingredients used, including any synthesized or isolated cannabinoids; all representations made to consumers regarding safety, potency, or health effects; any testing conducted for contaminants or THC concentration; communications with customers regarding adverse reactions; and any materials showing whether the businesses sold unapproved drug products or misleadingly labeled intoxicating cannabinoids as legal hemp items.

“Ensuring that Missouri law is followed and that consumers are protected is one of this Office’s most fundamental obligations,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “No company gets a free pass to cut corners, skirt the law, or gamble with someone else’s safety. If the facts show that Missouri consumers were misled or put in harm’s way, we will act swiftly and decisively.”

Missourians who believe they were misled or harmed by intoxicating cannabinoid products are encouraged to file a complaint at ago.mo.gov.

