Attorney General Hanaway Secures Sunshine Law Compliance From City Of Kansas City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her office has secured accountability and corrective action from the City of Kansas City after the City admitted to knowingly violating Missouri’s Sunshine Law in the handling of three public records requests.

The matter, filed in April in the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Case No. 2516-CV12411, has now been successfully resolved through a settlement that mandates improved transparency, formal training, and future compliance with Missouri law.

“Government belongs to the people, and public officials do not get to hide from lawful oversight,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Missourians deserve full transparency, and my Office will always act when the Sunshine Law is violated. I’m pleased that this matter ends with meaningful reforms, clearer accountability, and a renewed commitment to openness for Kansas City taxpayers.”

In April, the Attorney General’s Office filed suit after determining that the City failed to timely respond to three separate Sunshine requests directed to the Mayor’s Office, the City Manager’s Office, and the Finance Department. The City admitted to knowingly violating Section 610.023.3, RSMo, by failing to provide the requested records or issue a legally required explanation for delay within the three-day statutory window.

As part of the settlement, the City conferred with the Attorney General’s Office to identify required training topics, conducted multiple Sunshine Law training sessions for its custodian of records and dozens of departmental liaisons, and filed a Certificate of Compliance with Sunshine Law Training Requirement with our Office. These steps, together with a formal agreement mandating future compliance and improved practices, conclude the litigation and avoid further expense to Missouri taxpayers.

“This outcome is a win for transparency and for the people of Kansas City,” Attorney General Hanaway continued. “My Office will continue to enforce the Sunshine Law statewide, no matter how large the governmental body, and we will always stand up for Missourians’ right to know how their government operates.”