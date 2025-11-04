Working Visit of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to the Palestinian Territories, 4 November 2025

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan made a working visit to Ramallah on 4 November 2025. Minister Balakrishnan called on Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Dr Mohammad Mustafa and had separate meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Dr Estephan Salameh, and former Prime Minister Dr Mohammad Shtayyeh.



Minister Balakrishnan conveyed a personal invitation from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to Prime Minister Mustafa to make an official visit to Singapore. Prime Minister Mustafa expressed his appreciation for Singapore’s longstanding support for the PA and welcomed closer people-to-people ties.

In his meetings, Minister Balakrishnan expressed Singapore’s commitment to support ongoing efforts to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Gaza following the implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire. Minister Balakrishnan and Minister Aghabekian jointly witnessed the handover of the Singapore Government’s US$500,000 donation to the World Food Programme to provide humanitarian aid for Gaza. Singapore and Singaporeans have thus far contributed ten tranches of aid worth over S$24 million to date. Singapore will continue to work with our regional partners to support international efforts for the ‘Day After’, including the proposed Arab Reconstruction Plan.

Minister Balakrishnan also reiterated Singapore’s support for a negotiated two-State solution consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions as the only viable pathway to a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Minister Balakrishnan reaffirmed Singapore’s commitment to supporting the PA’s capacity building efforts through the S$10 million Enhanced Technical Assistance Package. This includes two new courses on digital economy and digital entrepreneurship to be conducted in 2026 at the PA’s request, in addition to a course on community policing in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and the Young Leaders’ Programme.

