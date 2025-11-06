Official Visit to Singapore by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul, 7 November 2025

Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul will make an Official Visit to Singapore on 7 November 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. This will be Prime Minister Anutin’s first Official Visit to Singapore. Prime Minister Anutin’s visit takes place as Singapore and Thailand commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

Prime Minister Anutin will receive a ceremonial welcome, call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Wong. Both Prime Ministers will witness the exchange of bilateral Memoranda of Understanding in the fields of food security and healthcare. Prime Minister Wong will also host an Official Lunch in honour of Prime Minister Anutin. Prime Minister Anutin will visit the National Orchid Garden, where a new orchid hybrid will be named in his honour.

