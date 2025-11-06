Working Visit of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to the State of Israel, 5 to 6 November 2025

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan made a working visit to the State of Israel from 5 to 6 November 2025. Minister Balakrishnan called on President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar. Minister Balakrishnan also met Israeli Members of the Knesset including Speaker Amir Ohana, Leader of the Opposition Yair Lapid, Dr Mansour Abbas, Avigdor Lieberman and Benny Gantz.

In his meetings, Minister Balakrishnan discussed developments in Gaza and the broader prospects for peace. He welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and expressed Singapore’s support for the full implementation of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan. Minister Balakrishnan urged all parties to consolidate the ceasefire and called for the return of all hostages and the unimpeded delivery of vital humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

Singapore believes that a negotiated two-State solution, consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, is the only viable pathway to achieving a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to the longstanding conflict.

Minister Balakrishnan departs for Singapore today.

6 NOVEMBER 2025