Wiggle Butt Academy Announces Nicole Kohanski’s Completion of NACA ACO I and ACO II Certifications

Wiggle Butt Academy NACA Animal Control Officer Badges

Animal Control Officer credentials strengthen Wiggle Butt Academy’s partnership-minded work with shelters & deepen understanding of ACOs community roles.

Continuing education is an important way we honor our commitment to pets & the people who love them. Completion of NACA ACO 1 & 2 strengthens our ability to support shelters & the community.” — Nicole Kohanski, MBA, CTC, CDBC, CBCC-KA, CSAT

TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wiggle Butt Academy , a dog training and behavior company serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex, is proud to announce that Nicole Kohanski has successfully completed NACA ACO I (Level 1) and NACA ACO II (Level 2) training and certification.These credentials are part of the National Animal Care & Control Association (NACA) training pathway for Animal Control Officers (ACOs). After successful completion of ACO I and its final exam, participants earn NACA’s Basic Animal Control Officer Certification. After successful completion of ACO II and its final exam, participants earn NACA’s National Animal Control Officer Certification.Why NACA ACO Certifications Matter to Wiggle Butt Academy (and the Community)Wiggle Butt Academy works with public shelters and supports the broader animal welfare ecosystem across the Metroplex. Nicole’s completion of NACA ACO I and II enhances our team’s understanding of the real-world challenges and responsibilities Animal Control Officers manage every day—often at the intersection of public safety, animal welfare, enforcement, community education, and crisis response.NACA’s ACO coursework emphasizes professionalism and practical, field-relevant skills. NACA notes that its certification helps:Complement local requirements (including CEU needs in some jurisdictions),Build foundational knowledge and “fill in the gaps,” andServe as a professional investment demonstrating ongoing growth and commitment.These certifications aren’t just a line on a resume—they represent structured training that supports consistent, informed decision-making in high-stakes situations where safety, compassion, and clarity matter.A Curriculum That Supports Better Collaboration With Shelters and Municipal PartnersNACA’s ACO I coursework includes training areas such as professionalism and ethics, field operations, emotional intelligence, public safety concepts (including “The Link”), search warrants and affidavits, animal handling safety, intake procedures, disease recognition, and more.ACO II builds on that foundation with deeper training in complex scenarios, including law enforcement canine encounters, de-escalation, animal hoarding, animal fighting, large animal investigations, and field & forensics.For Wiggle Butt Academy, this knowledge strengthens collaboration with municipal teams and public shelters by improving our shared language around safety protocols, humane handling, intake realities, and the operational constraints ACOs face—so we can better support outcomes for dogs and the people working hard to protect them.About Wiggle Butt AcademyWiggle Butt Academy is a dog training and behavior company serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. Known for highly qualified and credentialed trainers and behavior consultants, the Wiggle Butt Academy team uses humane, science-based methods and is proudly Fear Free Certified. We support dogs and their families through training, behavior solutions, and practical plans tailored to real life—at home and in the community.For more information, visit www.wigglebuttacademy.com

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