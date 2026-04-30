Nicole Kohanski Becomes ABC Certified Cat Trainer, Launching Feline Services at Purrfect Paws University

Purrfect Paws University Logo Wiggle Butt Academy Animal Behavior College Certified Cat Trainer

Nicole Kohanski earns ABC Certified Cat Trainer credential, expanding Wiggle Butt Academy’s mission to cats via Purrfect Paws University.

When people understand what cats need, how they learn, and why they behave, we reduce home stress, deepen bonds, and keep cats where they belong—with the people who love them.” — Nicole Kohanski, MBA, ABCCT, CTC, CDBC, CBCC-KA, CSAT

TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purrfect Paws University and Wiggle Butt Academy announced today that their founder, Nicole Kohanski, has completed the Animal Behavior College (ABC) Cat Management and Training Program and earned the ABC Certified Cat Trainer (ABCCT) credential.With this milestone, Kohanski is expanding Wiggle Butt Academy’s reach beyond dogs to better support the many families who share their homes with both dogs and cats. Nicole will be providing feline training and behavior support alongside cat behavior expert Christian Flournoy through Wiggle Butt Academy’s sister company, Purrfect Paws University, which specializes in kind, science-based cat training and behavior support delivered by Fear Free certified experts.“Dog training is only part of the picture for so many modern pet families,” said Nicole Kohanski. “When we can help people truly understand their cats—what they need, how they learn, and why they behave the way they do—we reduce stress in the home, strengthen the bond, and help keep cats where they belong: with the people who love them.”Why This Credential Matters for Cat FamiliesAnimal Behavior College’s cat trainer program is designed to teach practical, humane approaches to training and behavior that cat guardians need most. ABC’s program curriculum covers topics such as learning theories, training tools, prevention of unwanted behaviors, safety techniques and practices, behavior management, feline care and nutrition, and business building. The program also includes hands-on shelter experience and pet first aid and CPR certification as part of its training pathway.ABC also notes that addressing common problem behaviors—like litter box challenges, scratching, and biting—can be a key factor in helping cats remain in their homes rather than being surrendered.What Cat Behavior Services Will Look Like at Purrfect Paws UniversityThrough Purrfect Paws University, Nicole will offer cat behavior services that focus on emotional wellbeing, humane behavior change, and realistic solutions for busy households. Purrfect Paws University supports cat families navigating concerns such as:**Litter box issues (avoidance, accidents, and related stress patterns)**Scratching and home-friendly alternatives**Fear, anxiety, and stress-related behaviors**Shy or under-socialized cats**Aggression and conflict (including multi-cat household dynamics)**Helping cats and dogs coexist more peacefully in blended householdsPurrfect Paws University is built on the belief that cats deserve to be understood with compassion and respect—and that lasting behavior change happens without fear, force, or judgment.Families interested in feline behavior support can learn more at purrfectpawsuniversity.com or contact Purrfect Paws University at 469-444-1474 or info@purrfectpawsuniversity.comAbout Wiggle Butt AcademyWiggle Butt Academy is a dog training and behavior company serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. Known for highly qualified, credentialed professionals, Wiggle Butt Academy delivers humane, science-based training designed to help dogs and their people thrive—without fear or intimidation.About Purrfect Paws UniversityPurrfect Paws University is Wiggle Butt Academy’s sister company dedicated to cat training and behavior support. Led by certified professionals, Purrfect Paws University provides science-based guidance grounded in kindness and Fear Free practices to help cats and their people live happier, less stressful lives together.

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