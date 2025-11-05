Pily C. Roldan Recognized by Influential Women for Outstanding Contributions in HR and Labor Law

DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Consultant at Labor International Driving Innovation and Excellence in Global Human ResourcesInfluential Women is proud to announce the recognition of Pily C. Roldan in its prestigious 2025 series, celebrating her as a seasoned Senior Consultant at Labor International. With over 20 years of experience in human resources management and international labor law, Pily has established herself as a leader in her field.A Colombian attorney, she holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) from Florida International University College of Law and a Master of Science in Human Resources Management from Nova Southeastern University. Throughout her career, Pily has held key leadership roles, including over 14 years at TODO1 Services Inc., where she served as Organizational Development Director and Global HR Manager. In these positions, she has consistently driven change management initiatives, improved diversity and inclusion practices, and developed employee engagement strategies that enhance performance and retention. Her extensive expertise encompasses labor law in both the U.S. and Latin America, as well as payroll, benefits, negotiation, training, and leadership development.Pily’s commitment to fostering ethical leadership and professional growth has made her a recognized voice in the human resources community. She actively participates in volunteer efforts and legal associations, including the Colombian American Bar Association, Kidside Foundation, and various civic education projects in Medellín, Colombia. Her dedication to building inclusive, compliant, and high-performing organizations has established her as a trusted advisor for businesses navigating today’s complex global workforce landscape.In her personal time, Pily enjoys traveling—especially visits back to her native Colombia—playing tennis, and cherishing moments with her family. Her diverse experiences and genuine passion for her work underscore a lifelong commitment to making a meaningful impact, both professionally and personally.Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/pily-roldan Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.