Fera Acquires 3Keel, Establishing a Unique Platform for End-to-End Support of the Life-Science Sector

Fera Executives and 3Keel Directors

YORK, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fera Science Ltd (“Fera”) has completed the acquisition of 3Keel Group Ltd (“3Keel”), advancing the company’s mission to deliver Science for Life by helping clients and partners tackle their most complex challenges through deep scientific expertise, measurement and trusted advice.The combination of Fera and 3Keel marks a pivotal advance for the life-science sector, coupling Fera’s world-class expert laboratory and field services with 3Keel’s internationally acclaimed consulting and advisory practice, to deliver a unique level of end-to-end support.Established in 2013, 3Keel is a specialist sustainability consultancy that tackles risks and builds resilience across supply chains, food systems and landscapes. 3Keel’s evidence-led approaches, analytical capabilities and long-standing client partnerships have built a sector-leading reputation for creating novel solutions and delivering impact.Bringing one of the UK’s leading sustainability consultancies alongside Fera strengthens the Group’s market position by creating new and more comprehensive capabilities to support organisations who face increasing environmental, regulatory and supply chain pressures.3Keel’s proven experience in developing strategy, convening stakeholders and supporting clients to implement ambitious sustainability programmes will be enriched by Fera’s vast scientific abilities. Together, the Group will integrate translational research, laboratory and in-field measurement into high-value, actionable advice that delivers new ‘end-to-end’[AS1.1] solutions for clients.Dr Andrew Swift, Chief Executive of Fera said: “Joining with 3Keel presents a fantastic opportunity to grow our combined capabilities in support of our markets in sustainability services and responsible environmental stewardship. Bringing together our complementary strengths creates an unrivalled and uniquely powerful platform to support our clients and partners in addressing climate risk, improving resilience and delivering long-term impact.”Simon Miller, 3Keel Managing Director added: “We are delighted to join forces with Fera, where we will continue to provide our consulting services as well as now having an array of new capabilities at our fingertips. Fera is a unique organisation and it’s clear that its scientific expertise, direct links to government and proven R&D track record will hugely bolster the impact of the work that 3Keel does and will, no doubt, enable joint innovation.”This transaction is supported by Bridgepoint, one of the world’s leading mid-market investors and Fera’s majority shareholder since January 2024. Alongside the UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), Bridgepoint continues to support Fera’s strong organic and acquisition-led growth across global markets, with the company achieving double-digit revenue growth since Bridgepoint’s investment and now employing over 550 people at its York-based biotech campus.Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed; advisers on the acquisition included Strata Partners, Grant Thornton and Womble Bond Dickinson. Integration will begin immediately, with both organisations committed to ensuring a seamless transition for clients and staff.About Fera ScienceFera is a leader in expert applied science services, helping clients tackle their most complex challenges through deep expertise and trusted partnership. Applying Science for life across food, health and the environment, we turn evidence into clarity, impact and advantage — enabling people and organisations to make confident decisions in an ever-changing world.About 3Keel3Keel is an evidence-led sustainability consultancy, tackling risks and building resilience across supply chains, food systems, and landscapes. We partner with clients to deliver robust analyses, practical insights and clear advice to drive measurable impact. 3Keel is the creator of the LENs programme, which is included within the transaction and will be actively supported by Fera into the future.About BridgepointBridgepoint Group is one of the world's leading mid-market investors, specialising in private equity, infrastructure, credit, secondaries and private wealth.With $98 billion of assets under management and a strong local presence in Europe, North America and Asia, we combine global scale with local market insight and sector expertise, consistently delivering strong returns through cycles.

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