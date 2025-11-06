Mind Base Education and La Senda Partner to Launch Hybrid Learning Program in Abu Dhabi

Mind Base Education and La Senda Global Academy announce their strategic partnership at the MindBase Center in Abu Dhabi.

Innovative hybrid model blends online American curriculum with in-person coaching and life skills.

We’re building a future-ready educational space that meets the evolving needs of students and families.” — Sami Ghazal

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI EMIRATE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mind Base Education, a leading provider of innovative learning environments in the UAE, and La Senda Global Academy, a pioneer in online American curriculum and hybrid education models, are proud to announce their partnership to launch the MindBase Hybrid Learning Program powered by La Senda Success Center at the Mind Base Center in Khalifa City A.

This strategic collaboration combines the strengths of both institutions to offer a hybrid learning model that empowers students through a balance of world-class online academics and in-person learning experiences.

The program features:

• American-accredited, flexible curriculum with opportunities to earn transferable college credits while in high school

• Personalized learning guided by Success Coaches who cultivate independence, self-discipline, and confidence

• Small-group, student-focused learning experiences tailored to each learner’s strengths, goals, and pace

• Development of important life skills—critical thinking, creativity, communication, and collaboration-preparing students for success

• Career-readiness pathways that connect academic learning with real-world application and future opportunities

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome La Senda to the Mind Base Center. Together, we’re building a future-ready educational space that meets the evolving needs of students and families,” said Sami Ghazal, Deputy General Manager at Mind Base Education.

“Our mission has always been to empower students through purposeful learning and genuine connection,” said Gloria Brown, Founder of La Senda “With MindBase, we’ve found the perfect partner to bring this vision to life in Abu Dhabi.”

The program is now accepting enrollments for students in Grades K–12. Families interested in providing their children with a flexible, high-quality, and future-focused education can learn more by contacting info@mindbase.education.



About MindBase

MindBase is a leading provider of innovative educational solutions, dedicated to empowering students through personalized learning experiences and holistic development.

About La Senda

La Senda is a pioneering educational institution committed to nurturing young minds with a focus on academic excellence, character building, and community engagement.

