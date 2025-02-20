Mindbase Education Expands Its Impact, Integrating Academics and Sports for UAE’s Future Leaders

Mindbase Personnels

Mindbase Education is committed to shaping well-rounded individuals by supporting students at every stage of their academic and professional journey” — Waleed Eshghi (Senior Management Office at Mindbase Education)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindbase Education, a leading institution in academic and athletic development, continues to redefine learning in the UAE. With a focus on holistic student growth, the institution is bridging the gap between traditional education and future-ready skills, preparing students for success in an evolving world.

Since 2021, under the leadership of Tariq Al Obaidli, Mindbase Education has expanded its vision to integrate structured mentorship with sports training. This approach fosters discipline, resilience, and academic excellence, ensuring students excel both in the classroom and beyond.

A key figure in this initiative is Hadi Omar Al Hussaini, an emerging Emirati MMA fighter and Mindbase Education’s Student Coach and Brand Ambassador. Hadi recently secured a victory at the PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series, exemplifying the institution’s commitment to developing well-rounded individuals. His role at Mindbase Education emphasizes the balance between academics and athletic growth, inspiring students to pursue excellence in multiple areas.

Empowering Students with Future-Ready Skills

Mindbase Education provides a range of programs designed to equip students with leadership skills, emotional intelligence, and critical thinking abilities. The newly launched sports and future skills training program in Al Ain further supports students by offering structured mentorship alongside world-class sports training.

Beyond academics, the institution has introduced several initiatives, including:

Gamified learning platforms to enhance engagement

Career counseling services to guide students towards meaningful career paths

Digital mentorship programs connecting students with industry professionals

“Our mission is to support students at every stage of their academic and professional journey,” said Waleed Eshghi, Senior Management Office at Mindbase Education. “Whether in the classroom, on the sports field, or as they transition into their careers, we aim to unlock their full potential.”

Innovating for the Future

Mindbase Education is set to launch several new initiatives, including the Lean Startup Program, expected to roll out within the next year. This program will equip students with entrepreneurial skills essential for today’s competitive landscape.

Additionally, the institution will introduce ‘Mindbase Talks,’ featuring motivational workshops, mentorship sessions, and real-life success stories to inspire students. These initiatives will provide firsthand insights from accomplished individuals, helping students cultivate the mindset and skills needed for long-term success.

As Mindbase Education continues to expand its impact across the Middle East, its dedication to innovation and holistic learning remains at the core of its mission.

For more information about Mindbase Education’s programs and upcoming initiatives, visit www.mindbase.ae.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.