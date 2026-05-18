Noblie Custom Knives Introduces Crystallized Titanium Series With More Than 15 Folding Knife Configurations

Crystallized Titanium Knife Series by Noblie

Noblie launches 15+ crystallized titanium folding knife configurations with Damasteel/Damascus blades, anodized colors and $2,800–$3,500 pricing.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noblie Custom Knives has introduced the Crystallized Titanium Series, a new small-batch line of more than 15 folding knife configurations developed for collectors and premium everyday carry buyers in the United States and international markets.The series uses crystallized titanium handle scales produced through Noblie’s in-house titanium crystallization process. According to the company, Noblie developed the process to create a larger, more visible crystalline grain structure, giving each handle a frost-like metallic pattern that is part of the material rather than an applied surface graphic.Current listed pieces in the series range from $2,800 to $3,500, depending on blade material, size, finish, and configuration. The line includes compact and full-size folders with blade profiles such as clip point, spear point, modified tanto, and broad utility-style forms. Blade materials include stainless powder metallurgy Damasteel and Dragonskin Damascus, paired with titanium-based handle construction.The technical specifications vary by model, but several listed configurations use blade lengths around 100–103 mm, blade hardness of 62 HRC, flipper opening systems, ball-bearing or ceramic-bearing pivots, and frame lock or liner lock construction. Many knives also include Grade 5 titanium clips and individually hand-finished blade and handle surfaces.Color is another defining part of the series. Noblie uses titanium anodizing to create blue, green, gold, purple, and multicolor effects across the crystalline surface. Unlike pigment, paint, or printed decoration, anodizing forms a thin oxide layer on the titanium, producing color through light interference while allowing the underlying crystalline structure to remain visible.“The difficult part was not simply making titanium colorful,” said Aleks Nemtcev of Noblie Custom Knives. “The challenge was learning how to grow a large, clean crystal structure and then finish it in a way that still works on a real folding knife handle. We wanted the material to be unusual, but still light, strong, corrosion-resistant, and practical in the pocket.”Noblie says the series was created for buyers who want a folding knife with a stronger material identity than standard titanium, carbon fiber, or micarta. The contrast between patterned steel and crystallized titanium gives each piece a visibly individual character, while the folding mechanisms and lock systems keep the knives within the practical EDC and collector-folder category.The company has added detailed product photography for the line so buyers can compare crystalline grain structure, anodized color, blade pattern, lock side, clip side, and overall proportions before purchase. Close-up images are especially important for this material because the visible effect changes under different lighting angles.The current selection of crystallized titanium folding knivesis available through Noblie Custom Knives. Availability may vary by individual piece, finish, and configuration. Buyers should review applicable federal, state, and local knife laws before purchase.About Noblie Custom KnivesNoblie Custom Knives is a custom knife retailer and maker-focused knife brand offering handmade folding knives, fixed blades, Damascus knives, engraved knives, art knives, and collector-grade pieces. The company works with premium steels, titanium, Damascus patterns, engraving, and handmade finishing methods for collectors, outdoorsmen, and knife enthusiasts.

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