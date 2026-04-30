Noblie Custom Knives Introduces New Herman Knives Models for U.S. Collectors and Premium EDC Buyers

New Big Sting by Herman Knives Herman Knives Sting Family

Official Herman Knives dealer Noblie Custom Knives expands U.S. availability of current Herman folder models, including the new Big Sting and the 2026 Morpho.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noblie Custom Knives, an official dealer of Herman Knives , has announced expanded U.S. availability of new and current Herman folding knife models from Polish maker Bartosz Herman. The update highlights the new Big Sting model within the Sting family, the 2026 Morpho folding knife, and the broader in-stock Herman selection available through Noblie.Herman Knives has built a strong following among collectors and premium everyday carry buyers for its titanium construction, refined action, hand-finished details, and use of high-end blade steels. Each model carries a distinct design language, but the brand is especially recognized for precise machining, tuned mechanics, and visually individual executions.Noblie Custom Knives now provides U.S. buyers with expanded access to Herman Knives, including exact-piece listings that allow customers to review the actual knife being offered. This is especially relevant in the premium knife market, where surface finish, milling pattern, blade steel, handle treatment, and configuration can vary significantly from one piece to another.The Big Sting is introduced as a new model within the Sting family. It scales up the familiar Sting profile with more handle room, longer cutting reach, and a stronger full-size EDC presence while keeping the clean, controlled identity that made the Sting line attractive to collectors. For buyers who like the Sting concept but want more hand-filling ergonomics and more blade, Big Sting adds a larger option without moving outside the Herman design language.The 2026 Morpho adds another new direction to the Herman lineup. Noblie presents Morpho as a new premium folding knife model built around high-grade materials, titanium construction, precision hardware, and visually distinct early variants. Its introduction gives collectors another reason to follow Herman’s current production closely, especially as new configurations and finishes become available.“Herman Knives has a very specific identity,” said Aleks Nemtcev of Noblie Custom Knives. “The appeal is not limited to blade steel or handle material. It is the complete mechanical and visual character of the knife — the action, sound, machining, finish, and the way each piece feels individual. Big Sting and Morpho show two different ways that Herman continues to expand its lineup.”Noblie’s role as a dealer is particularly relevant for U.S. buyers because European maker knives can be difficult to compare without clear photographs, specifications, and model-level guidance. Noblie supports the buying process with product pages, editorial model coverage, and direct customer assistance for collectors and EDC users evaluating size, materials, finish, and intended use.Availability may vary by individual piece, configuration, and jurisdiction. Buyers should review applicable federal, state, and local knife laws before purchase.About Noblie Custom KnivesNoblie Custom Knives is a custom knife retailer and expert knife content platform serving collectors, everyday carry buyers, and knife enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers handmade knives, premium folding knives, engraved knives, Damascus knives, collector pieces, accessories, and editorial guides covering makers, blade steels, materials, and knife design.

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