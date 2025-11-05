Governor Ivey Proclaims Veterans Week, Calls on Alabamians to Honor Service as Nation Nears 250 Years of Freedom

MONTGOMERY – As the United States of America approaches its 250th birthday, Governor Kay Ivey today proclaimed Wednesday, November 5 through Tuesday, November 11, 2025, as Veterans Week in the state of Alabama, honoring the more than 400,000 veterans who call the state home and reaffirming Alabama’s unwavering commitment to supporting those who served.

Alabama remains one of the nation’s most military- and veteran-friendly states. Under Governor Ivey’s leadership, Alabama has continued strengthening services, support systems and state-level coordination for veterans and their families – including elevating veterans affairs priorities within state government and advancing legislative changes to expand access to benefits, workforce pathways and care.

“Our veterans represent the very best of America, and here in Alabama, we are proud to stand firmly behind them. We have worked and fought hard to ensure our state remains the most veteran-friendly state in the nation,” said Governor Ivey. As the daughter of a World War II veteran, this mission is deeply personal to me, just as it is to so many Alabama families whose love of country runs deep.”

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) Commissioner Jeff Newton praised the governor’s continued focus on veterans and their families.

“Veterans Week in Alabama is a reflection of all we owe to those who’ve served,” said ADVA Commissioner Jeff Newton. “I’m grateful to Governor Ivey, the Alabama Legislature and communities across our state for their shared appreciation and united commitment to honoring our heroes. Together, we’re ensuring that Alabama remains a place where veterans are valued, supported and never forgotten.”

Veterans Week in Alabama culminates in the national observance of Veterans Day on November 11. Throughout the week, communities across the state will host events recognizing service members and celebrating the sacrifices that safeguard our freedom.

“As our nation prepares to mark its 250th birthday, we are reminded that the freedoms we treasure were secured by generations of brave men and women,” added Governor Ivey. “May we always honor them. God bless our veterans!”

The Veterans Week proclamation can be found here.

Governor Ivey’s 2025 Veterans Day message will be made available ahead of Veterans Day.

