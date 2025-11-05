Submit Release
Governor Mills Statement on Approval of Question 2

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement on Maine voters' approval of Question 2:

"I sincerely hope that this measure will strengthen public safety as proponents have argued. My administration will work with law enforcement and the public to implement this new law, along with our existing extreme risk protection law, to best ensure the safety of Maine people."

