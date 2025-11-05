Quali’s Torque Platform Scales NVIDIA DGX Spark for Secure, Orchestrated AI at the Edge

Quali integrates intelligent orchestration to NVIDIA DGX Spark, delivering secure, autonomous AI at the edge for industries like retail, defense, and healthcare

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quali , the leader in Environment-as-a-Service automation, announces the integration of its Torque platform with NVIDIA DGX Spark™ , enabling enterprises to orchestrate, govern, and scale AI workloads securely – from edge to cloud and from the desktop to the data center.As AI development becomes increasingly agent-driven and resource-intensive, organizations face two challenges: skyrocketing cloud costs and growing demand for local, intelligent execution. Torque’s orchestration and governance, transforms DGX Spark into a shared, policy-driven AI infrastructure fabric.“This integration brings high-powered model development directly to the desktop and field,” said Lior Koriat, CEO at Quali. “Whether you're fine-tuning LLMs or running secure, autonomous agents at the edge, Torque ensures that teams can scale fast, stay compliant, and control cost.”● With Torque, DGX Spark can now operate as part of a unified, elastic AI environment: At the Developer Level, Torque transforms DGX Spark from a standalone device into a shared, governed AI fabric. Teams can manage fine-tuning pipelines, enforce policies, and seamlessly shift workloads between local and cloud resources.● At the Edge – In regulated or disconnected environments, Torque agents now run local inference workflows on DGX Spark. This enables autonomous agents to make real-time decisions without relying on cloud APIs, crucial for industries like retail, defense, and healthcare.Quali is bridging the gap between experimentation and deployment, enabling organizations to unlock AI value wherever intelligence is needed.For more information, visit www.quali.com ***

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.